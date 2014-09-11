RSS

Wishbone Ash

bobmould.jpg.jpe

Bob Mould, Foster the People, Bay View Bash and more! more

Sep 11, 2014 12:15 PM This Week in Milwaukee

mccarty pool.jpg.jpe

Jun 16, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we dive right into what's been a banner week for Internet outrage. Milwaukee's Nomad Pub has earned widespread criticism from around the web for its plans to h.. more

Jun 11, 2014 8:30 PM On Music

blogimage18592.jpe

As sometimes happens to long-running classic rock bands that endure complicated lineup changes, there are now two competing touring formations of the seminal... more

May 6, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage14757.jpe

As sometimes happens to long-running classic rock bands that endure complicated lineup changes, there are now two competing touring formations of the seminal prog-rock group Wishbone Ash. The one that plays Shank Hall tonight is the more more

May 7, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10375.jpe

As sometimes happens to long-running classic rock bands with complicated lineup changes, there are now two different touring versions of the seminal prog-rock group Wishbone Ash. The one that plays Shank Hall tonight is the more more

Apr 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES