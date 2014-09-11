Wishbone Ash
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 11-17
Bob Mould, Foster the People, Bay View Bash and more! more
Sep 11, 2014 12:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee County's Outdoor Pools Are Opening for the Season This Week
Jun 16, 2014 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Nomad "Favela," Dave Begel, Awful Comments and Other Outrageous Things
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we dive right into what's been a banner week for Internet outrage. Milwaukee's Nomad Pub has earned widespread criticism from around the web for its plans to h.. more
Jun 11, 2014 8:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Wishbone Ash
As sometimes happens to long-running classic rock bands that endure complicated lineup changes, there are now two competing touring formations of the seminal... more
May 6, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wishbone Ash
As sometimes happens to long-running classic rock bands that endure complicated lineup changes, there are now two competing touring formations of the seminal prog-rock group Wishbone Ash. The one that plays Shank Hall tonight is the more more
May 7, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wishbone Ash
As sometimes happens to long-running classic rock bands with complicated lineup changes, there are now two different touring versions of the seminal prog-rock group Wishbone Ash. The one that plays Shank Hall tonight is the more more
Apr 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee