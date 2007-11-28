Wishbone
Wishbone Ash
Shank Hall, 8 p.m.There are now two Wishbone Ashes on the market,both of which feature e Abominations ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 28, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee 5 Comments
New BCS, Wisconsin is up to #21
New BCSWisconsin is up to #21November 19, 2007 | 07:30 AM1. LSU2. Kansas3. West Virginia4. Missouri5. Ohio State6. Arizona State7. Georgia8. VA Tech9. Oregon10. Oklahoma11. USC12. Florida13. Texas14. Boston College1.. more
Nov 19, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Some Brewers post-mortem
Some Brewers post-mortemOctober 21, 2007 | 02:08 PMI have a few Brewers things I'd like to post and I was going to do one long entry, but this bit of writing alone is worth it's own space. Read the whole thing for a look at the season and how i.. more
Oct 21, 2007 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports