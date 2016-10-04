Wispirg
Push for Local Roads and Buses in Next Budgets
Local transportation assets are getting a closer look in proposed state and county budgets. But are decision-makers truly serious about addressing the needs of our local roads, bridges and bus systems? And can we afford it? more
Issue of the Week: One Reason You Pay Higher Taxes that Conservative Politicians Won’t Discuss
Ever wonder why big corporations and the super-rich invest large sums of money in high-priced lobbyists and an army of accountants? And yes the correct term is “invest” because they see a more
Is Scott Walker Killing Off Public Transit?
Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed state budget could provide the death knell for public transit systems across the state. more
Does Wisconsin Really Need More Roadways?
Is Wisconsin is planning to expand too much roadway in the coming years, given the state’s slow population growth and transportation trends? A report by the public interest WISPIRG Foundation answers an emphatic “yes” and contends that t... more
The $6 Billion Question: Did Corporations Buy Our Democracy?
Was it worth it?The first general election in which unlimited, undisclosed corporate money could be used in campaigns is winding down as the Shepherd goes to press this week. more
In Tandem Hosts Robert Schumann
Squandering the Stimulus
Howdid you spend your stimulus check? If you’re like most Americans, youbought gasoline. Since President Bush signed the tax rebate into lawFeb. 13, the average household has spent $1,500 filling the family car,according to research by Wisconsi... more
