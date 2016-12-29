RSS
The Witch
Good Films Were Hard to Find in 2016
Dec 29, 2016 4:49 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 16-22
Milwaukee's looking at King Tuff, Jason Mraz, Chromeo and more. more
Oct 15, 2014 1:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
'Return to Wake Robin' Recalls Trips Up North
A summer trip to northern Wisconsin is a rich tradition for many, including author Marnie Mamminga, who recounts childhood visits up north in Return to Wake Robin: One Cabin in the... more
Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
The Fighter
Boxing has long been a favorite topic for filmmakers looking for life’s gritty backside or simply a thrilling outsider’s tale of accomplishment. With The Fighter, director David O. Russell (Three Kings) and a quartet of screenwriters achiev... more
Dec 27, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!