The Witch

Dec 29, 2016 4:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

Milwaukee's looking at King Tuff, Jason Mraz, Chromeo and more. more

Oct 15, 2014 1:42 PM This Week in Milwaukee

A summer trip to northern Wisconsin is a rich tradition for many, including author Marnie Mamminga, who recounts childhood visits up north in Return to Wake Robin: One Cabin in the... more

Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Boxing has long been a favorite topic for filmmakers looking for life’s gritty backside or simply a thrilling outsider’s tale of accomplishment. With The Fighter, director David O. Russell (Three Kings) and a quartet of screenwriters achiev... more

Dec 27, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

