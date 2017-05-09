Witchcraft
Playwright Arthur Miller may have intended The Crucible, set during the Salem witch trials, as a metaphor for McCarthy-era witch-hunting. The 1996 film adaptation retains Miller’s purpose with its dubious investigations of conspiracies invo... more
May 9, 2017 David Luhrssen
Zimmerman Debuts 'The Orphanmaster'
Witchcraft, war, murder and romance abound in The Orphanmaster, the debut novel by Jean Zimmerman. Set in 1663 New Amsterdam (present-day Manhattan), The Orphanmaster tells the story of orphaned Blandine van Couvering... more
Aug 6, 2012 Jenni Herrick
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
<p> It's visible for barely a blink: the date on a memo reads 1973, the time frame for <em>Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy</em>an era when the Cold War was still accepted along with death and taxes as an inescapable characteristic of life on Earth. J.. more
Mar 24, 2012
Deborah Voith’s Magical Bewitchingbee
Bewitchingbee (2456 N. Murray Ave.) offers a variety of occult items, including powders, oils, books and jewelry. Classes on tarot card reading, psychic development, hoodoo and related topics are of,Off the Cuff more
Sep 23, 2009 Kathy Nichols
Dec 1, 2007
Witchcraft w/ Radio Moscow
The Cactus Club, 10 p.m.Sweden's Witchcraft doesn't try to hide its influence
Nov 22, 2007