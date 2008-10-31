RSS
Without A Doubt
Barack Obama Gets the Black Sheep Vote
It won’t do much to resuscitate his career, but Dres from Black Sheep has remade his biggest hit, “The Choice is Yours,” into a slick little pro-Obama video: And, lest you need a reminder how great Black Sheep was—and why Dres should ha.. more
Oct 31, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
What's The Scenario?
Here's one that's been circulating around the music blogs, courtesy of Unkut.com: A raw, early version of A Tribe Called Quest's "Scenario" featuring a very different arrangement and unheard verses from Dres from Black Sheep and Posdnous from De L.. more
Jul 30, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Last Video Shop
How did you get into video retailing? ,Off the Cuff more
Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff 2 Comments
