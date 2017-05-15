The Witness
Katy Perry Will Headline the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Dec. 4
One of the great monoliths of 2010s pop radio, Katy Perry will release her latest album Witness on June 9, then launch a major tour, which will include a stop of Milwaukee's BMO Harris Bradley Center on Monday, Dec. 4. Tickets for the concert go o.. more
May 15, 2017 1:56 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Witness to Conflict
“Witness”is an HBO documentary (out on DVD) about photojournalism, specifically threeprofessionals who ventured into four of the most dangerous parts of theworld—war zones in all but name. The documentary is eye opening, though th.. more
Sep 24, 2013 10:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Mummies of the World
Ancient Egypt wasn’t the only culture to mummify its dead. Cultures in Asia and South America also produced mummies, and mummified corpses preserved unintentionally by natural means have been discovered throughout Europe. more
Jan 24, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Women in American Quilts @ MAM
Americam Decorative Arts makes its home in Milwaukee this summer with the Milwaukee Art Museum's exhibition “American Quilts: Selections for the Winterthur Collection.” For the opening in May, Winterthur's Curator of Textiles Linda Eaton v.. more
Jul 16, 2010 8:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Broken Social Scene @ The Pabst Theater, Oct. 3
The Canadian indie-rock ensemble Broken Social Scene will play the Pabst Theater on Oct. 3, the venue announced this morning. Since their 2002 breakout album, You Forgot It In People, the group has been one of indie-rock's preeminent institutions,.. more
May 10, 2010 2:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Honeymooners
Among all the situation comedies of the 1950s, “The Honeymooners” presented the most unconventional depiction of American family life. Living far from the comfortable upper middle class suburbia of the Cleavers or the urban comfort of the Ricar.. more
May 5, 2010 1:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Spirits To Enforce Reviewed Part One: Accessibly Inaccessible
Youngblood Theatre’s Spirits To Enforce opened last night to a near sell-out crowd. The Superhero/Shakespeare drama/comedy fusion piece was received quite well by the audience. Chicago playwright Mickle Maher’s script is easily one of the best I.. more
Apr 23, 2010 12:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
No-Win Salvation
(Tea partiers, be damned. How’bout you go spend a couple, three years down in, say, Haiti, and thenget back to me on how much you enjoy a no-government country. Deal?) So for thos,Art for Art's Sake more
Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Witness
In the mid-1920s, the Ku Klux Klan had reached the peak of its influence, with an estimated 4 million members nationwide. Karen Hesse's acclaimed children's novel, Witness, weaves a tale of fiction around the very real history of the Klan i... more
Feb 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Witness to Racism
Prejudice is a difficult subject to tackle, but First Stage Children's Theater is no stran Witness ,Theater more
Jan 27, 2009 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Witness
In the mid-1920s, the Ku Klux Klan had reached the peak of its influence, with an estimate Witness ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Witnessing Racism
Though the fight for equality continues, civil rights in the United States have changed gr Witness ,Theater more
Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
Always in Style: This year’s Symphony Style was simply the best. Now in its 43rd yea How do I book a cruise? ,Boris + Doris on the town more
Nov 22, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE