Wiz Khalifa

Photos courtesy of The Rave/Eagles Club - Photo Credit: Alexander Stafford and Katelyn Winski

Wiz Khalifa breathed life into 103.7 KISS-FM’s KISSmas Bash holiday concert. more

Dec 18, 2014 2:50 PM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Photo by Jim Newberry

This week Wiz Khalifa and Meghan Trainor tag team the Eagles Ballroom, Ex Fabula goes bilingual and two Milwaukee bands celebrate big releases. more

Dec 9, 2014 9:37 PM This Week in Milwaukee

GWAR, The Summertime Dudes, Tech N9ne and more! more

Nov 18, 2014 9:23 PM This Week in Milwaukee

To the consternation of recognition-starved rappers all over the city, Milwaukee has historically only been able to support a small handful of locally popular hip-hop acts more

Jul 17, 2013 12:22 AM Local Music

Wiz Khalifa seems all too aware that music has long had its share of one-hit wonders, and that hip-hop fans in particular are always looking for the next big thing. That’s part of the reason why his highly anticipated second... more

Oct 22, 2012 11:07 PM Music Feature

Rolling Papers ,Concert Reviews more

Jul 6, 2011 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

In time for his gig opening for Wiz Khalifa at Summerfest's Harley-Davidson Roadhouse tonight, this week Milwaukee rapper Prophetic has released another web-tape, his third of the year, for free download and streaming. As usual, Proph's confident,.. more

Jul 5, 2011 6:53 PM On Music

With a weed-mellowed flow reminiscent of a more-alert, less-introspective Kid Cudi, Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa has succeeded where most blog rappers have not: translating his early critical acclaim and underground buzz into genuine... more

Jul 5, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers launch their three consecutive home series, a three-game set against the New York Mets, tonight with a 7:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 29, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

