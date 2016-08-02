RSS

Wizard Of Oz

L. Frank Baum’s The Wizard of Oz is a simple, modern fairy tale with a heroic little girl. What’s heroic about her? The fact that she’ a perfectly ordinary, little girl. The story is so ubiquitous that it’s easy to overlook the power of a .. more

Aug 2, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

I remember the first time I saw a live cat onstage. It felt kind of weird at first, but I got used to it. Live animals make for a really nice counterpoint to the human cast of any production. This month, WEST Community Theatre in New Berli.. more

Jun 2, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Despite economic uncertainty, turbulent markets and stagnant wages, the United Performing Arts Fund has defied expectations. UPAF’s 2016 campaign launch begins Tuesday, March 1 with an inaugural reception at the Pfister Hotel’s Grand Ballro... more

Feb 23, 2016 3:45 PM Visual Arts

Off the Cuff sits down with veteran Milwaukee actor and Pius XI High School faculty member Peter Reeves to discuss his personal history and Pius’ upcoming production of The Wizard of Oz. more

Jan 19, 2016 1:52 PM Off the Cuff

Pius XI

My wife and I were watching the MGM version of The Wizard of Oz. Over the years, I’d picked-up a lot of trivia about the production of that film. From what I’ve read, there probably weren’t many people working on the film who weren’t miser.. more

Jan 10, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Photo by Joan Marcus

The award winning Broadway musical Wicked dropped in at Uihlein Hall last week with a stellar production that soars high above the Land of Oz. This current tour of the Wizard of Oz’s backstory is,Theater more

Nov 9, 2015 9:41 AM Theater

The Wizard of Oz has been through a lot in the past. The wholesome fantasy with all that darkness around the edges has been the subject of movies, best-selling fan fiction and at least one ridiculously large musical that will be waddling bac.. more

Jul 5, 2015 11:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

Likemany of us, Ryan Jay was enchanted by The Wizard of Oz in childhood, back whenthe 1939 classic was an annual visitor on broadcast television. But for Jay,fascination inched close to obsession as he filled his room with toys, books,collecti.. more

Apr 1, 2015 3:15 PM I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments

skylightmusictheatre.org

Any live stage show that overlaps the end of the year could potentially have something special planned for that final night of the year. Skylight Music Theatre will be having a special performance of The Wizard of Oz the evening Dec. 31. This year.. more

Dec 21, 2014 2:00 PM Theater

Lee Rowley / Via Facebook

Lee Rowley has been active in the local comedy scene for quite some time. This month his name serves as the title for a new monthly program. Lee Rowley And Friends is a program of stand-up, sketch and improv comedy. Stand-up acts Tyler Menz and Ch.. more

Dec 20, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

Ruthie answers a question from a reader about choosing an appropriate Secret Santa gift for an office crush, and plugs exciting events including the Skylight Music Theatre’s Friends of Dorothy Party, Women’s Voices Milwaukee’s “Spirits of t... more

Dec 9, 2014 11:17 PM Hear Me Out

Mark Frohna

The lights dim and images of clouds are rendered upon the Cabot Theatre’s curtain before its rise. We are introduced to all the familiar characters within a 1930s Dust Bowl setting and then, as we more

Nov 25, 2014 11:48 PM Theater

Photo from skylightmusictheatre.org

Adapted in 1987 for the Royal Shakespeare Company, John Kane’s The Wizard of Oz closely resembles the film and L. Frank Baum’s novel in terms of storytelling. Skylight Music Theatre brings this version to Milwaukee with all of the 1939 movi... more

Nov 12, 2014 9:34 PM Theater

This season audiences have lots of gay-relevant theater to choose from in Milwaukee. more

Nov 4, 2014 4:43 PM Hear Me Out

Mother Nature is a bitch! There…I said it. Sure, a woman’s prerogative is to change her mind, but this broad has taken things too far! Knock back a few PMS pills, lady, and bring us the spring we deserve. For God sakes, the other night it w... more

Apr 9, 2014 12:36 AM Hear Me Out

Color pictures are posted on the Internet, social media and even on the ubiquitous cell phone. The 21st century documents every moment in living color, but how and when did this phenomenon begin? The Milwaukee Art more

Feb 11, 2013 1:56 PM Visual Arts

During his years living in Kansas City during the mid-’80s, Milwaukee director and musician Mark G.E. filmed any alternative-rock concert he could get his camera into for his cable show “Joy Farm.” Two decades later, G.E. has edited more

Nov 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The historical and spiritual context of stained-glass art only adds to the enjoyment of this form in the 21st century. Often, however, the beauty of the final product overshadows the creative process required to create stained-glass more

Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The way Democratic leaders tell it, their party's current "enthusiasm gap" comes from rank-and-file voters who are irrational and pessimistic complainers."Democrats, just congenitally, tend to (see) the glass as half empty," Presiden more

Oct 1, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

Amid the fast-paced world of show business, native Milwaukeean Cedric Gardner took a moment to talk about finding a career path in the notoriously difficult field of professional dancing. You might have danced next to Gardner at UW-Milwauke... more

Aug 5, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

