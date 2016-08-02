Wizard Of Oz
The Wizard of Oz in New Berlin
L. Frank Baum’s The Wizard of Oz is a simple, modern fairy tale with a heroic little girl. What’s heroic about her? The fact that she’ a perfectly ordinary, little girl. The story is so ubiquitous that it’s easy to overlook the power of a .. more
Aug 2, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Upcoming Auditions for Toto in the Wizard of Oz (really.)
I remember the first time I saw a live cat onstage. It felt kind of weird at first, but I got used to it. Live animals make for a really nice counterpoint to the human cast of any production. This month, WEST Community Theatre in New Berli.. more
Jun 2, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Renaissance Education at Pius XI High School
Off the Cuff sits down with veteran Milwaukee actor and Pius XI High School faculty member Peter Reeves to discuss his personal history and Pius’ upcoming production of The Wizard of Oz. more
Jan 19, 2016 1:52 PM John Schneider Off the Cuff
Pius XI Wizard of Oz At The Pabst
My wife and I were watching the MGM version of The Wizard of Oz. Over the years, I’d picked-up a lot of trivia about the production of that film. From what I’ve read, there probably weren’t many people working on the film who weren’t miser.. more
Jan 10, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Behind the Scenes In the Land of Oz
The award winning Broadway musical Wicked dropped in at Uihlein Hall last week with a stellar production that soars high above the Land of Oz. This current tour of the Wizard of Oz’s backstory is,Theater more
Nov 9, 2015 9:41 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
'The Wizard of Oz' in West Allis
The Wizard of Oz has been through a lot in the past. The wholesome fantasy with all that darkness around the edges has been the subject of movies, best-selling fan fiction and at least one ridiculously large musical that will be waddling bac.. more
Jul 5, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater 1 Comments
The Sound of Oz
Likemany of us, Ryan Jay was enchanted by The Wizard of Oz in childhood, back whenthe 1939 classic was an annual visitor on broadcast television. But for Jay,fascination inched close to obsession as he filled his room with toys, books,collecti.. more
Apr 1, 2015 3:15 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments
Sing Along Oz with Skylight on New Year’s Eve
Any live stage show that overlaps the end of the year could potentially have something special planned for that final night of the year. Skylight Music Theatre will be having a special performance of The Wizard of Oz the evening Dec. 31. This year.. more
Dec 21, 2014 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Fine Line Between Naughty and Nice
Ruthie answers a question from a reader about choosing an appropriate Secret Santa gift for an office crush, and plugs exciting events including the Skylight Music Theatre’s Friends of Dorothy Party, Women’s Voices Milwaukee’s “Spirits of t... more
Dec 9, 2014 11:17 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Skylight Music Theatre’s Yellow Brick Road
The lights dim and images of clouds are rendered upon the Cabot Theatre’s curtain before its rise. We are introduced to all the familiar characters within a 1930s Dust Bowl setting and then, as we more
Nov 25, 2014 11:48 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Dorothy and Toto come to Milwaukee
Adapted in 1987 for the Royal Shakespeare Company, John Kane’s The Wizard of Oz closely resembles the film and L. Frank Baum’s novel in terms of storytelling. Skylight Music Theatre brings this version to Milwaukee with all of the 1939 movi... more
Nov 12, 2014 9:34 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Of Glitz, Glissandi and Toto, too...
This season audiences have lots of gay-relevant theater to choose from in Milwaukee. more
Nov 4, 2014 4:43 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
