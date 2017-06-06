Wnov
The Wisconsin Vegetable Gardener
Interview with Joey Baird of Wisconsin Vegetable Gardener radio show.
Jun 6, 2017 2:44 PM Morgan Hughes Off the Cuff
On the Passing of Eric Von
I was so saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Von, a trueMilwaukee treasure. My condolences go out to his wife, Faithe Colas, his family and many friends. I had the great privilege of appearing on Eric's 1290 WMCSshow for a few years as a w..
Sep 9, 2016 5:57 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Ernie G’s Birthday Bash
Someradio DJs build personal personal connections with their listeners more avidlythan others. Ernie G., active on Milwaukee's airwaves for over 30 years,knows how to celebrate with his listeners. He's letting them in on his free birthdaybash ..
Dec 29, 2014 4:48 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
D-Rock Comedy at the Blues Brunch
Stand-upcomedy may usually be associated with evening hours. But this Saturday's BluesBrunch at 3041 North, Milwaukee's "urban country club for thesoul"(3041 W. North Ave.) will have local comic D-Rock among theguest talent. Along with his gig..
Oct 9, 2014 2:13 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Blues Brunch Offers Saturday Morning Soul with a Side of Pancakes
WNOV-AM's Saturday morning Blues Café program may be the only dose of modern Southern soul, naturally combined with its antecedent of R&B-leaning blues, to be
Jul 30, 2014 1:55 AM Jamie Lee Rake Local Music
December 8, 1980: The Day John Lennon Died (Backbeat Books), by Keith Elliot Greenberg
In his last years John Lennon was able to slip from the captivity of celebrity into the tolerant anonymity of New York City—or so he thought. Tragically, he became the victim of a delusional celebrity hound just as his recording career had ...
Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Saint-Saëns' Music Dazzles at MSO
Last Friday at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, maestro Edo de Waart reached the limit of his audience coughing tolerance. Between movements of Saint-Saëns' Symphony No. 3, de Waart startled all by making an impromptu plea of silence to the co...
Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Enlightening the World: The Creation of the Statue of Liberty (Cornell University Press), by Yasmin Sabina Khan
The Statue of Liberty looms not only over New York Harbor, but also over America and the world. France's gift to the United States became a universally cherished monument, a colossal representation of the best American values—not greed and ...
May 3, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books