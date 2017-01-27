RSS

Wolf Peach

easytygersmallplatesmain.jpg.jpe

Love it or hate it, it appears small plate dining is sticking around for a while. more

Jan 27, 2017 9:41 AM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

eatdrink_5lilies.jpg.jpe

Jennifer Grundy and Gil Petrovic run 5 Lilies artisanal jam, which offers several varieties available year round and several seasonals as well. Gift baskets are also on offer and, Grundy says, “Homemade jam has the opportunity for multiple ... more

Dec 8, 2015 7:48 PM Eat/Drink

eatdrink.jpg.jpe

Alisa Malavenda, daughter of an Italian pizzaiolo living in New York City, surveys the Milwaukee area’s pizza offerings, especially the Napoletana varieties. more

Mar 11, 2015 12:28 AM Eat/Drink 16 Comments

diningout_wolfpeach_rachelbuth.jpg.jpe

Rachel Buth

Wolf Peach has much to offer. Chef Cole Ersel has as much passion for local communities of artisans and farmers as he does for his eclectic menu—and it shows. more

Jan 13, 2015 9:24 PM Dining Out 1 Comments

SERVE 60, a national initiative that challenges people to volunteer an hour of service, has inspired a friendly competition among local chefs. Chefs from Wolf Peach, Odd Duck, Rumpus Room, La Merenda more

Oct 23, 2013 12:57 AM Dining Preview

wolfpeach.jpg.jpe

The James Beard Foundation, known for excellence in dining, has challenged more than 100 restaurants around the country to create a special single dish that more

Oct 23, 2013 12:54 AM Dining Preview

derek_williams[1].jpg.jpe

135654094350db2c0f651b5.jpg.jpe

2012 has been a very active year for local restaurants. As the year began, Braise Restaurant was the new place to go. The emphasis is on locally sourced produce and meats, which deserves to be called the Trend of the Year. more

Dec 27, 2012 4:36 PM Dining Preview

diningout_wolfpeach.jpg.jpe

Roots restaurant was known for its unique setting, perched on top of Brewers Hill, and a kitchen that was a pioneer in “local source” ingredients. So it was quite a surprise when Roots closed its doors in September. more

Nov 19, 2012 8:40 PM Dining Preview

