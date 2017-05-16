RSS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

The MSO had a successful concert with works of Mozart, Beethoven and Elgar. Dutch pianist Ronald Brautigam was the guest soloist. more

May 16, 2017 3:04 PM Classical Music

The Florentine Opera restages its successful 2006 production of Mozart’s classic Don Giovanni at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, March 17 and 19. more

Mar 7, 2017 2:21 PM A&E Feature

Present Music opens its 34th season with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Gran Partita and other pieces, Saturday, Sept. 5 at the Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts. more

Sep 1, 2015 6:32 PM Classical Music

Guest clarinetist Michel Lethiec joins the Fine Arts Quartet for the ensemble’s season finale. Composers included are Gioachino Rossini, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and David Del Tredici. more

Jun 23, 2015 4:25 PM Classical Music

When Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra guest conductor Santtu-Matias Rouvali cancelled last week because of illness, guest pianist Jeffrey Kahane stepped in as conductor. Earlier in the week Frankly Music celebrated the 150th birthday of Richard... more

Dec 2, 2014 11:06 PM Classical Music

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Music Director Edo de Waart conducted his last concert of the season last weekend. I cannot help but repeat some of the same thoughts previously written about his transforming impact on more

May 7, 2014 1:10 AM Classical Music

This weekend Edo DeWaart will conduct the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in three wonderful works in place of the originally scheduled concert-length Mahler Sixth Symphony. The program will begin with Richard Wagner’s enchanting Siegfried Idy... more

May 1, 2014 5:44 PM Classical Music

I am not alone in admitting that I can’t completely embrace the symphonies of Anton Bruckner. The surface sound of his music, its harmonies and gorgeous sonorities, is readily appreciated. It’s a grasp of structure and emotional narrative w... more

Jan 29, 2013 1:54 PM Classical Music

