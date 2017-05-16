Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Edo de Waart's Effortless Command
The MSO had a successful concert with works of Mozart, Beethoven and Elgar. Dutch pianist Ronald Brautigam was the guest soloist. more
May 16, 2017 3:04 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
'Don Giovanni' Returns!
The Florentine Opera restages its successful 2006 production of Mozart’s classic Don Giovanni at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, March 17 and 19. more
Mar 7, 2017 2:21 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Present Music’s Mozart for Moderns
Present Music opens its 34th season with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Gran Partita and other pieces, Saturday, Sept. 5 at the Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts. more
Sep 1, 2015 6:32 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Classical Happening: Fine Arts Quartet
Guest clarinetist Michel Lethiec joins the Fine Arts Quartet for the ensemble’s season finale. Composers included are Gioachino Rossini, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and David Del Tredici. more
Jun 23, 2015 4:25 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Jeffrey Kahane fills in at MSO
When Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra guest conductor Santtu-Matias Rouvali cancelled last week because of illness, guest pianist Jeffrey Kahane stepped in as conductor. Earlier in the week Frankly Music celebrated the 150th birthday of Richard... more
Dec 2, 2014 11:06 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
The Best Elgar Ever
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Music Director Edo de Waart conducted his last concert of the season last weekend. I cannot help but repeat some of the same thoughts previously written about his transforming impact on more
May 7, 2014 1:10 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
DeWaart conducts Wagner, Mozart and Elgar
This weekend Edo DeWaart will conduct the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in three wonderful works in place of the originally scheduled concert-length Mahler Sixth Symphony. The program will begin with Richard Wagner’s enchanting Siegfried Idy... more
May 1, 2014 5:44 PM Jeff Poniewaz Classical Music
The Structure of Bruckner
I am not alone in admitting that I can’t completely embrace the symphonies of Anton Bruckner. The surface sound of his music, its harmonies and gorgeous sonorities, is readily appreciated. It’s a grasp of structure and emotional narrative w... more
Jan 29, 2013 1:54 PM Rick Walters Classical Music