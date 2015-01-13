The Wolfman
Watch What One Man Learns From His Day In Milwaukee
Straight from its Youtube channel description, The series What I Learned is a travel show about colorful people and curious situations. And in the most recent installment host Jason Tongen takes a little trip to our city of Milwaukee.In the episod.. more
Jan 13, 2015 6:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Charlie's Chocolate Cabaret
Alice WIlson-Stuart's Rockabilly Girl Productions recently announced its line-up for its next upcoming cabaret show. Looks like an interesting mix. The latest release describes Charlie's Chocolate Cabaret as a "whimsical sect cabaret burlesque." .. more
Jan 19, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
This remake is faithful in setting and tone to the 1941 original. One sure indication are forests shrouded in a crawling mist. The new storyline adds a twist, and features more werewolves, but is remarkably uninspired. Lawrence Talbot (Beni... more
Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
The Wolfman
Through a foggy forest of bare branches, over cold ground where twigs snap underfoot like broken bones, runs a man carrying a lantern. “Show yourself!” he cries into the darkness. Moments later the blow of an unseen creature fells him, fata... more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews