Woman
Promoting Physical and Mental Well-Being for Women in the Milwaukee Area
We caught up with Nicole Armendariz, aka Verucassault of the Rushin' Rollettes, to talk about the upcoming season and the Brewcity Bruisers' involvement with Woman UP! more
Feb 8, 2017 10:31 AM Shepherd Express Staff Woman Up
Woman UP! 2017 Floor Layout
Floor layout for the Woman Up event at Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center. more
Feb 7, 2017 3:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Woman Up
Support Milwaukee's Oldest No Kill Cat Shelter at Woman UP!
Happy Endings is the oldest no kill cat shelter in Milwaukee. 2017 marks the shelter's 23rd year. The Woman UP! event offers an opportunity to connect face-to-face with members of the community.,Woman Up! more
Jan 27, 2017 3:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Woman Up
Enriching Women's Lives at Woman UP!
Sandra Hoeft, a sales director with Mary Kay, shares that she has partnered with Woman UP! because the values of Mary Kay and Woman UP! are in perfect alignment. more
Jan 18, 2017 3:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Woman Up
Let Your Hair Down at Woman UP!
Valerie, Director of Operations of Miss Pole in Brookfield, says Miss Pole's goal is to allow women to let their hair down in a safe, fun and supportive environment. more
Jan 13, 2017 3:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Woman Up
Woman Up! Health and Lifestyle Expo Joins Entertainment with Education
This year Shepherd Express will hold its 3rdannual Woman Up! Health andLifestyle Expo presented by AuroraHealth Care. On Saturday, February 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Wisconsin State Fair ExpoCenter will play home to a d.. more
Feb 2, 2016 3:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended a number of Milwaukee events, including the Shepherd’s Woman Up! festival, Burnhearts’ Mittenfest, the MAM’s Ebony fashion exhibit, the Cedarburg Cultural Center’s anniversary celebration and John McGivern’s show on... more
Feb 17, 2015 9:41 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
5 Reasons Health Nuts Should Attend Woman Up! 2015
Woman Up! 2015 will offer a lot for women of all ages and interests, but here are some reasons why health-conscious women will find a lot to love about this year's event.1. Nearly85,000 square feet of walking spaceThinkstock 2. Learnsimple and.. more
Jan 16, 2015 6:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Film Clips: April 21
Eric Lomax (Colin Firth) is a tweedy Englishman obsessed with railroad timetables. He strikes up an unlikely romance on a train with Patti (Nicole Kidman); after their marriage, the shadow of his World War II experiences more
Apr 21, 2014 4:29 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Heroes of the Week: Meta House Staff and Volunteers
Founded by Meta Orth in 1963 as Our Home Foundation but known by residents as Meta House, this nonprofit offers treatment in lieu of jail time to women struggling with alcohol and drug addiction. Meta House was one of the nation’s first sub... more
Feb 7, 2014 7:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Milwaukee ‘Onion’ RIP
We were all sad to learn that last week was the final print edition of The Onion newspaper in Milwaukee. Though we were competitors on some level, we were more allies in trying to provide a free publication of interest to the people of Milw... more
Dec 18, 2013 2:39 AM Louis Fortis News
The World Beloved: A Bluegrass Mass
The Bel Canto Chorus celebrates bluegrass in both its past and present iterations in the company’s latest program, “The World Beloved: A Bluegrass Mass.” Spotlighting the Bel Canto Boy Choir, the concert includes performances of folk more
Oct 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Chill on the Hill w/ Navy Band Great Lakes
Bay View’s popular Tuesday night concert series in Humboldt Park Chill on the Hill kicks off its 2010 season tonight with a performance from the patriotic Navy Band Great Lakes. Future weeks will see Humboldt Park host alt-country, salsa more
Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sampling Old World Germany in Bavaria
So this is what it’s like to go home for thefirst time.The patches of woods amid g Greetings! ,Traveling Shepherd more
Dec 19, 2007 12:00 AM Mary Bergin Art for Art's Sake 1 Comments
Jimmy Eat World: The Past is History
December 13, 2007 The video for Jimmy Eat World's "Big Casino," the first Chase This Light ,Music Feature more
Dec 13, 2007 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Music Feature