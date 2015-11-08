RSS

The Women Of Lockerbie

12112380_984431354946481_4976882401315259091_n.jpg.jpe

The Woman of Lockerbie

Being a parent changes things. I remember writing about Deborah Brevoort’s The Woman Of Lockerbie many years ago. I could distance myself from a drama drawn from history about a mother in search of the remains of her son after the crash of.. more

Nov 8, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

theaterrev.jpg.jpe

It is extremely difficult to wrap one's mind around the idea of losing a loved one to an act of terror. Playwright Deborah Brevoort attempts to express that pain in The Women of Lockerbie, a theatrical fusion of contemporary more

Nov 14, 2012 4:49 PM Theater

blogimage12199.jpe

The Haggerty Museum’s “The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History” exhibit presents more than 40 prints from the 1960s and ’70s by award-winning photographer Stephen Shames. Shames, at the time enrolled as a student at the more

Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES