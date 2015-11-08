The Women Of Lockerbie
The Women of Lockerbie at WLC This Month
Being a parent changes things. I remember writing about Deborah Brevoort’s The Woman Of Lockerbie many years ago. I could distance myself from a drama drawn from history about a mother in search of the remains of her son after the crash of.. more
Nov 8, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Raw Details Power Marquette’s ‘Women of Lockerbie’
It is extremely difficult to wrap one's mind around the idea of losing a loved one to an act of terror. Playwright Deborah Brevoort attempts to express that pain in The Women of Lockerbie, a theatrical fusion of contemporary more
Nov 14, 2012 4:49 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History
The Haggerty Museum’s “The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History” exhibit presents more than 40 prints from the 1960s and ’70s by award-winning photographer Stephen Shames. Shames, at the time enrolled as a student at the more
Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee