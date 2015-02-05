RSS

Women'S Hockey

playingthefield_meghanduggan_usahockey_nanciebattaglia.jpg.jpe

USA Hockey / Nancie Battaglia

Captain of the U.S. women’s Olympic hockey team Meghan Duggan speaks on the importance of having women role models. more

Feb 5, 2015 11:40 AM More Sports

The Globe and Mail in Toronto had an interesting article highlighting the increased interest the NHL is showing in women's hockey.The Women's World Championship is currently taking place in Burlington, VT and the women's Frozen Four was less than.. more

Apr 9, 2012 2:19 AM More Sports

Junior forward Brianna Decker was named a Patty Kazmaier Award Top 3 Finalist this week. She is joined by Jocelyne Lamoureux of North Dakota and Florence Schelling of Northeastern University.Decker leads the nation in goals, with 36, while Lamour.. more

Mar 9, 2012 11:10 PM More Sports

The list of of Patty Kazmaier finalists was narrowed down to 10 today and two Badgers made the list.Hilary Knight and Brianna Decker are both named to the Top 10 list.This is Hilary's third time on the Top 10 list.Despite the fact that her seni.. more

Mar 1, 2012 6:46 PM More Sports

I think I’ve mentioned this before, but I once wrote an opus of a post about Wisconsin women’s hockey and why it’s worth your time and the post disappeared into the depths of blogging cyberspace. It really was a couple-thousand word epic, so ma.. more

Jan 13, 2012 4:04 AM More Sports

I actually wrote an epically long blog post last week listing all the reasons and stats that prove to you that Wisconsin women's hockey is a great sport/team and you should become a fan. I broke down the difference in the men's game and the women'.. more

Sep 23, 2011 7:09 PM More Sports

USCHO.com Division I Women's Poll September 27, 2010 Read more: http://www.uscho.com/rankings/?data=uscho1w&season=20102011&week=0927#ixzz10msfIiCB more

Sep 28, 2010 1:30 AM More Sports

blogimage8135.jpe

Spawned by the fertile basement scene of Omaha, Neb., Capgun Coup specialize in ramshackle noise-pop indebted to early Bright Eyes. It’s not too surprising, then, that the group is signed to Conor Oberst’s label, Team Love. This November, t... more

Sep 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8027.jpe

Jason Powell, from the local sketch-comedy group The Show, has written a new piece that can only be described as a romantic sci-fi musical comedy: Invader? I Hardly Know Her!, which runs through Sept. 26 at the Alchemist Theatre in Bay View... more

Sep 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7992.jpe

Milwaukee-native Diana Laurence is a published novelist who transverses genres with a uniq Soulful Sex ,Off the Cuff more

Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage7818.jpe

They stare enigmatically from portraits, furry-faced but in Renaissance finery, looking li The Marvelous Hairy Girls ,Books more

Sep 1, 2009 12:00 AM Books

blogimage7362.jpe

With the July 25 Brady Street Festival set for the near future, one can’t help but take a peek into ,Cover Story more

Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

The first women's team to ever play in the National Championship game four years running, the Lady Badgers will play for their third title in four years tomorrow afternoon.They will face Mercyhurst, who beat Minnesota in the other semi-final match.. more

Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

The story is here on the Badgers' website and includes a photo gallery.From the story:Vetter has had an illustrious career at Wisconsin that includes multiple NCAA records and nearly every UW goaltender record. Along with her individual accomplis.. more

Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

If President Barack Obama's response to the economic crisis is imperfect, as he acknowledg  What’s your take? ,News Features more

Mar 18, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage2998.jpe

 The state Legislature’s passage of the historic Great Lakes water compact in M www.expressmilwaukee.com ,News Features more

Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

  An expression of outrage is the highest compliment that politicians can bestow up New Yorker ,News Features more

Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES