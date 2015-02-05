Women'S Hockey
Playing the Field: Meghan Duggan
Captain of the U.S. women’s Olympic hockey team Meghan Duggan speaks on the importance of having women role models. more
Feb 5, 2015 11:40 AM Nicole Haase More Sports
NHL taking an interest in women's hockey
The Globe and Mail in Toronto had an interesting article highlighting the increased interest the NHL is showing in women's hockey.The Women's World Championship is currently taking place in Burlington, VT and the women's Frozen Four was less than.. more
Apr 9, 2012 2:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Badgers' Brianna Decker Named Top 3 Patty Kaz finalist
Junior forward Brianna Decker was named a Patty Kazmaier Award Top 3 Finalist this week. She is joined by Jocelyne Lamoureux of North Dakota and Florence Schelling of Northeastern University.Decker leads the nation in goals, with 36, while Lamour.. more
Mar 9, 2012 11:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Knight, Decker Patty Kaz Top 10 Finalists
The list of of Patty Kazmaier finalists was narrowed down to 10 today and two Badgers made the list.Hilary Knight and Brianna Decker are both named to the Top 10 list.This is Hilary's third time on the Top 10 list.Despite the fact that her seni.. more
Mar 1, 2012 6:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Badger Women's Hockey Fill The Bowl on January 28 is a must-attend
I think I’ve mentioned this before, but I once wrote an opus of a post about Wisconsin women’s hockey and why it’s worth your time and the post disappeared into the depths of blogging cyberspace. It really was a couple-thousand word epic, so ma.. more
Jan 13, 2012 4:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Badger Women's Hockey is great
I actually wrote an epically long blog post last week listing all the reasons and stats that prove to you that Wisconsin women's hockey is a great sport/team and you should become a fan. I broke down the difference in the men's game and the women'.. more
Sep 23, 2011 7:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Badger Women's Hockey Preseason No. 5
USCHO.com Division I Women's Poll September 27, 2010 Read more: http://www.uscho.com/rankings/?data=uscho1w&season=20102011&week=0927#ixzz10msfIiCB more
Sep 28, 2010 1:30 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Capgun Coup
Spawned by the fertile basement scene of Omaha, Neb., Capgun Coup specialize in ramshackle noise-pop indebted to early Bright Eyes. It’s not too surprising, then, that the group is signed to Conor Oberst’s label, Team Love. This November, t... more
Sep 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Invader? I Hardly Know Her
Jason Powell, from the local sketch-comedy group The Show, has written a new piece that can only be described as a romantic sci-fi musical comedy: Invader? I Hardly Know Her!, which runs through Sept. 26 at the Alchemist Theatre in Bay View... more
Sep 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Novelist Diana Laurence’s Inner Life (and Vampires)
Milwaukee-native Diana Laurence is a published novelist who transverses genres with a uniq Soulful Sex ,Off the Cuff more
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Off the Cuff
The Marvelous Hairy Girls: The Gonzales Sisters and Their Worlds (Yale University Press), by Merry Wiesner-Hanks
They stare enigmatically from portraits, furry-faced but in Renaissance finery, looking li The Marvelous Hairy Girls ,Books more
Sep 1, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Brady Street Festival's Rich History
With the July 25 Brady Street Festival set for the near future, one can’t help but take a peek into ,Cover Story more
Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Around MKE
Women's hockey team to play for National Championship
The first women's team to ever play in the National Championship game four years running, the Lady Badgers will play for their third title in four years tomorrow afternoon.They will face Mercyhurst, who beat Minnesota in the other semi-final match.. more
Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Jessie Vetter wins Patty Kaz Award!
The story is here on the Badgers' website and includes a photo gallery.From the story:Vetter has had an illustrious career at Wisconsin that includes multiple NCAA records and nearly every UW goaltender record. Along with her individual accomplis.. more
Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
From Frozen Minds, A “Spending Freeze”
If President Barack Obama's response to the economic crisis is imperfect, as he acknowledg What’s your take? ,News Features more
Mar 18, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
Milwaukee-New Berlin Water Sale Could Be Near
The state Legislature’s passage of the historic Great Lakes water compact in M www.expressmilwaukee.com ,News Features more
Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
They Must Be Joking
An expression of outrage is the highest compliment that politicians can bestow up New Yorker ,News Features more
Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features