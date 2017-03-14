RSS

Women'S Rights

Last week, Marquette University’s women’s basketball teamknocked off DePaul University to claim their first-ever Big East title andclinch their first birth in the NCAA tournament since 2011. On Monday, with thewomen’s brackets announced, i.. more

Mar 14, 2017 2:52 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Last week, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and their allies won a big victory when the state Department of Justice agreed to cover their legal costs for a years-long battle over the state’s hospital admitting privileges for abortion provide... more

Sep 13, 2016 4:03 PM Expresso 37 Comments

Given the prominence of women’s rights in the recently completed presidential campaign, it is a good time to take a look at the role that women play in the White House. In the timely new volume Women and the White House more

Nov 13, 2012 1:45 PM Books

One of the most striking differences between Barack Obama and the Democratic Party on one hand, and Mitt Romney and the Republicans on the other, is the amount of respect they have for women... more

Oct 31, 2012 3:19 PM News Features

Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan didn’t make any major gaffes in last week’s debate. But that doesn’t mean that he’s ready to be a heartbeat away from the presidency... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Expresso

Last Friday, four members of the Ladydrawers, a collective that creates comics about race, class, gender and sexuality, embarked on a road trip to Saint Louis. Their goal: to deliver a copy of the latest edition of the fundamental women's ... more

Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM Sexpress

The most amazing outcome of the Republican Party state primary for the U.S. Senate wasn't that Tommy Thompson... more

Aug 21, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 15 Comments

Not content to demean women and diminish their rights through Congress or on the presidential campaign trail, Republicans in Wisconsin decided to continue that party's war on women during the waning days of the state's legislative session..... more

Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 8 Comments

The great roles in Western drama, onstage and off, have largely belonged to Caucasian males. As women and all people of color achieve greater representation in U.S. theaters, new and appealing possibilities for the future of the art form ar... more

Jan 12, 2011 12:00 AM A&E Feature

Roe v. Wade

Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

