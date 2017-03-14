Women'S Rights
The Conflicted History of Women's Basketball in Milwaukee
Last week, Marquette University’s women’s basketball teamknocked off DePaul University to claim their first-ever Big East title andclinch their first birth in the NCAA tournament since 2011. On Monday, with thewomen’s brackets announced, i.. more
Mar 14, 2017 2:52 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Walker Puts Taxpayers on the Hook for His War on Women
Last week, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and their allies won a big victory when the state Department of Justice agreed to cover their legal costs for a years-long battle over the state’s hospital admitting privileges for abortion provide... more
Sep 13, 2016 4:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 37 Comments
Lilly Goren Explores ‘Women and the White House’
Given the prominence of women’s rights in the recently completed presidential campaign, it is a good time to take a look at the role that women play in the White House. In the timely new volume Women and the White House more
Nov 13, 2012 1:45 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Election 2012: Two Visions—Women’s Rights Are at Stake
One of the most striking differences between Barack Obama and the Democratic Party on one hand, and Mitt Romney and the Republicans on the other, is the amount of respect they have for women... more
Oct 31, 2012 3:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Issue of the Week: Paul Ryan’s Dangerous Abortion Answer
Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan didn’t make any major gaffes in last week’s debate. But that doesn’t mean that he’s ready to be a heartbeat away from the presidency... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Yes, Virginia, There Is Comprehensive Sex Ed in Missouri
Last Friday, four members of the Ladydrawers, a collective that creates comics about race, class, gender and sexuality, embarked on a road trip to Saint Louis. Their goal: to deliver a copy of the latest edition of the fundamental women's ... more
Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Tammy vs. Tommy for Wisconsin Senate Seat
The most amazing outcome of the Republican Party state primary for the U.S. Senate wasn't that Tommy Thompson... more
Aug 21, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 15 Comments
Issue of the Week: The Republicans' Ongoing War on Women
Not content to demean women and diminish their rights through Congress or on the presidential campaign trail, Republicans in Wisconsin decided to continue that party's war on women during the waning days of the state's legislative session..... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments
Great Roles for Everyone
The great roles in Western drama, onstage and off, have largely belonged to Caucasian males. As women and all people of color achieve greater representation in U.S. theaters, new and appealing possibilities for the future of the art form ar... more
Jan 12, 2011 12:00 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
Think You Know John McCain?
Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features