Women
Bringing Women to Tech with devCodeCamp
We spoke with devCodeCamp community manager Wendy Mirenda about the new program and why it is important for companies to hire more women in technology roles. more
Apr 29, 2016 2:50 PM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff 2 Comments
Top 5 Reasons Milwaukee Women Succeed
Milwaukee is thriving. Why? Because it’s filled hard-working,passionate, citizens devoted to making our community a better place to live, workand play. In anticipation of our Woman Up! Festival Feb. 7, we’ve written up the top five qualities tha.. more
Jan 29, 2015 6:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
It’s A Wonderful Life Staged Radio Play at UW-Parkside
It started-out as a 4,100-word short story that no publisher was interested in. Unable to find a publisher, author Philip Van Doren Stern cranked out 200 copies for friends as Christmas presents in December of 1943. There was a Hollywood producer .. more
Nov 30, 2014 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Stream Canopies' Glorious New Space Jam "Miss You Now"
If we know one thing about Canopies it's that they don't work fast. It's been nearly three years since the Milwaukee psych-pop group released its head-turning self-titled EP, a kaleidoscopic swirl of modern sounds realized through vintage instrume.. more
Feb 18, 2014 5:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Women and Girls Lose Out in GOP Budget
The Assembly has finally begun voting on the statebudget, which offers an income tax break heavily tilted toward the wealthy,expands vouchers statewide, cuts off more than 80,000 people from BadgerCare,borrows close to $1 billion for freeways a.. more
Jun 19, 2013 5:08 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Part II-Lynden's Exceptional Exhibition "Sweet Corruptions"
For the Wisconsin summer, the Lynden Sculpture Gardenimports New York artist Emilie Clark’s exhibition titled “Sweet Corruptions,”while they continue their thought provoking series, “Women, Nature, Science.”Clark’s ins.. more
Jun 5, 2013 3:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Lynden Garden's Exceptional "Sweet Corruptions"
In a continuation of the Lynden Sculpture Garden’s Series“Women, Nature, Science," the exhibtion “Emiiie Clark: Sweet Corruptions”opened June 2 on what evolved into a day with bright sunshine overlooking the vibrantgreen acreage from all W.. more
Jun 3, 2013 3:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
A Slice of Milwaukee’s History of Art Collection
Visit the Charles Allis Decorative Art Museum for an exhibit that unveils the immense history within the museum’s walls. As a wealthy industrialist at the turn of the 20th century, Charles Allis was uniquely suited to engage his more
May 30, 2013 12:40 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Issue of the Week: Paul Ryan’s Dangerous Abortion Answer
Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan didn’t make any major gaffes in last week’s debate. But that doesn’t mean that he’s ready to be a heartbeat away from the presidency... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Real Paul Ryan
Lost in the uproar over Missouri Republican Senate candidate Todd Akin's ignorant comments about pregnancy and rape is the fact that Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan, Mitt Romney's... more
Aug 30, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 25 Comments
Tammy vs. Tommy for Wisconsin Senate Seat
The most amazing outcome of the Republican Party state primary for the U.S. Senate wasn't that Tommy Thompson... more
Aug 21, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 15 Comments
Issue of the Week: Repeal the Castle Doctrine
Just who, exactly, does Wisconsin's new castle doctrine law benefit? The law allows property owners to legally—and fatally—shoot intruders because the courts will presume that they had acted... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 16 Comments
Men Bearing Stone Tablets
It's been obvious for some time now that Republicans have no use for people of hues darker than pink... more
Feb 28, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 11 Comments
Washington's Deeper Immorality
While the well-deserved departure of Anthony Weiner draws rapt attention in our tabloid nation, the depredations of less colorful but more powerful politicians go unnoticed, so long as no genitalia are involved. At the moment, for instance... more
Jun 21, 2011 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 10 Comments
The Fugitive’s Finale
“The Fugitive” was reaching the end of the line by 1967 as Dr. Richard Kimble (David Janssen) hopped one Greyhound after another, more to slip the tightening dragnet around him than to find the one-armed man who murdered his wife. Volume 2 of .. more
Feb 12, 2011 6:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Straight Men and HPV
One of the sexually transmitted infections that I get asked most about is Human Papillomavirus (HPV). Thanks to relentless advertising for Merck's Gardasil vaccine, many people are aware that some strains of HPV are linked to cervical cance... more
May 20, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Do Men Enjoy Sex More Than Women?
Last week, I facilitated a sexuality education workshop for a group of college students, which I ended, as usual, by collecting and answering anonymous questions. I asked students to write either a question or their favorite sex fact on an ... more
Feb 26, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
The Good Soldiers (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), by David Finkel
The Good Soldiers ,Books more
Dec 28, 2009 12:00 AM Emily Patti Books
Nine
The movie expands uponthe Broadway show, transforming it cinematically—and rightly TheEnglish Patient ,Film more
Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Milwaukee Women in Hollywood
Nancy Olson, born in1928, grew up in Milwaukee and attended Wauwatosa East High School.S Sunset Boulevard ,A&E Feature more
Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Brittney Skrabanek A&E Feature 1 Comments