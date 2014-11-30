It'S A Wonderful Life: A Live Ra
It’s A Wonderful Life Staged Radio Play at UW-Parkside
It started-out as a 4,100-word short story that no publisher was interested in. Unable to find a publisher, author Philip Van Doren Stern cranked out 200 copies for friends as Christmas presents in December of 1943. There was a Hollywood producer .. more
Nov 30, 2014 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
It’s a Wonderful Stage Show
Few holiday films attract the kind of attention that Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life has enjoyed for about half a century. Now the perennially popular classic film can be enjoyed live, onstage at Next Act Theatre. The show, a more
Dec 18, 2013 1:37 AM Anne Siegel Theater
It’s a Warm, Wonderful Life
This holiday season, Next Act Theatre returns to Mary MacDonald Kerr’s unique take on a Frank Capra classic as it presents It’s a Wonderful Life: Live Radio Show. Seasoned Milwaukee stage actors play Milwaukee actors from the golden age of ... more
Dec 11, 2013 1:41 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Straight Men and HPV
One of the sexually transmitted infections that I get asked most about is Human Papillomavirus (HPV). Thanks to relentless advertising for Merck's Gardasil vaccine, many people are aware that some strains of HPV are linked to cervical cance... more
May 20, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress