RSS

It'S A Wonderful Life: A Live Ra

curtains_itsawonderfullife.jpg.jpe

uwp.edu/therita/

It started-out as a 4,100-word short story that no publisher was interested in. Unable to find a publisher, author Philip Van Doren Stern cranked out 200 copies for friends as Christmas presents in December of 1943. There was a Hollywood producer .. more

Nov 30, 2014 2:00 PM Theater

1465336_704091066270190_1821069855_n.jpg.jpe

Few holiday films attract the kind of attention that Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life has enjoyed for about half a century. Now the perennially popular classic film can be enjoyed live, onstage at Next Act Theatre. The show, a more

Dec 18, 2013 1:37 AM Theater

wonderfullifereview_fullsize_story1.jpg.jpe

This holiday season, Next Act Theatre returns to Mary MacDonald Kerr’s unique take on a Frank Capra classic as it presents It’s a Wonderful Life: Live Radio Show. Seasoned Milwaukee stage actors play Milwaukee actors from the golden age of ... more

Dec 11, 2013 1:41 AM Theater

One of the sexually transmitted infections that I get asked most about is Human Papillomavirus (HPV). Thanks to relentless advertising for Merck's Gardasil vaccine, many people are aware that some strains of HPV are linked to cervical cance... more

May 20, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress

SOCIAL UPDATES