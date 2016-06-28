The Wood Brothers
Tinsley Ellis: Red Clay Soul (Heartfixer Music)
After 40 years and 19 albums, Atlanta-based blues-rocker Tinsley Ellis proves he’s not done yet on Red Clay Soul. This is the fourth album Ellis has released on his own Heartfixer Music label, which he created in order to retain more contro... more
Jun 28, 2016 3:47 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Ex-DA McCann Warns Against Changing John Doe Law to Help Scott Walker
Mar 12, 2015 7:00 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 11 Comments
The Wood Brothers Mix It Up
Before brothers Oliver and Chris Wood started their own group, The Wood Brothers, nearly a decade ago, they each had already pursued long and markedly different more
Oct 1, 2014 2:14 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Former Badger Elliot tearing up NHL
It's not an exaggeration to call the University of Wisconsin NHL University. There are 20 former Badgers currently skating in the NHL. 11 former Badgers played in last season's playoffs - more than any other college.One of the Badgers who has str.. more
Dec 21, 2011 10:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Corrupted Legal System
<p> Andy Rooney and Jerry Seinfeld both had fun with the story of an old woman who sued McDonald's for $2.9 million, alleging injuries from spilling hot coffee on herself. For almost everyone in America the suit became an example of trial lawyers.. more
Dec 18, 2011 3:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Wood Brothers, Plus One
Oliver and Chris Wood want to come clean: The Wood Brothers name is something of more
Mar 30, 2011 12:00 AM Chris Parker Music Feature
The Wood Brothers
Upright bassist Chris Wood has been doing double duty in recent years, playing with his jam-jazz trio Medeski Martin & Wood while moonlighting with his guitarist/singer brother, Oliver, as The Wood Brothers. The brothers, who have an more
Jun 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Wood Brothers
Upright bassist Chris Wood has been doing double time in recent years, playing with his better-known jam-jazz trio Medeski Martin & Wood while also performing with his guitarist/singer brother, Oliver, as The Wood Brothers. The brothers lar... more
Aug 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
August 20 - August 26
WMSE’s Radio Summer Camp w/ Sometime Sweet Susan @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m. WMSElaunches its Radio Summer Camp festival, a multi-day, multi-venueconcert series, with tonight&rsqu,This Week in Milwaukee more
Aug 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Here we go!
Tuesday we get a chance to tell the nation how this blue state, with an open primary, feels about Barack and Hillary. There have been no polls to speak of and so we go with our gut. In watching the Democratic Party fundraiser last nigh.. more
Feb 17, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
G. Love & Special Sauce
Fourteen years after their novelty single "Cold Beverage" became a fluke MTVhit Arthur, the Boy Who Would be King ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee