RSS

Wood

Agatha Christie was the best selling author of the last century, but it wasn’t until near the end of the century, a decade after her death, that Christie’s stories were transferred to the screen without parody and in the spirit intended by their .. more

Jul 7, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Everyone knows of Stonehenge, but most American are dimly awareif at allthat hundreds of other Megalithic stone structures and manmade mounds are scattered across the British Isles. The most popular of these sites have become kook magnets. .. more

May 15, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage2967.jpe

Eccentric actress Juliette Lewis is no long with her band the Licks, but she wasted no time forming a new project: the very Licks-like New Romantiques, which teased some forthcoming material last night as SXSW. The shtick is unchanged: Juliette ca.. more

Mar 19, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

   The Plymouth Church on Milwaukee's East Side belongs to the United Church of Catholic ,Theater more

Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage3145.jpe

Isthmus ,CD Reviews more

Aug 4, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage3144.jpe

Isthmus ,CD Reviews more

Aug 4, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES