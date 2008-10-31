RSS

Wooden Robot

It's on the Brewers website. Ken Macha will be the new manager.   Macha was the obvious choice from the get-go. He was all but in thejersey 5 years ago when he was offered a promotion to manager in theA's system. He stayed in Oakland and Ned.. more

Oct 31, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage2990.jpe

   Local band Wooden Robot couldn’t bemore mysterious. First, there&rsquo HandmadeNation ,Music Feature more

Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage1930.jpe

  Asmany critics noted upon the release of Seattle band The Cave Singers’ debu , ,Concert Reviews more

Apr 29, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage1894.jpe

Featuring former Pretty Girls Make Graves guitarist Derek Fudesco, Seattle trio The Cave Invitation Songs ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1863.jpe

How did you get into video retailing? ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES