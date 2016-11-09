Into The Woods
Into the Woods in high school this week
Nov 9, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Next Act’s Next Actors This Month
Next Act Theatre’s summer program Next Actors have been back in session these past few weeks. The program has teens working with local theatre professionals to write and produce an original theater piece. The group has been working with pr.. more
Jul 4, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Abele and GOP Destroy the Milwaukee County Board
It’sofficial: Chris Abele is a more radical county executive than Scott Walker. Abeleis succeeding where Walker failed. Abele has conspired with GOP legislators tostrip the Milwaukee County board of pretty much every power they have. Lastn.. more
Jul 3, 2015 2:25 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 8 Comments
Pressurecast Eighty-Two: E3 2015 Pre-Show
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast by iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more
Jun 17, 2015 4:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
La Fuente Restaurants Celebrate 20 Years of Great Mexican Food
La Fuente Restaurant now has 3 locations, in Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, and Waukesha. The restaurant has been known for the most authentic Mexican cuisine in the Greater Milwaukee area for over twenty years. All the restaurant's locations are known fo.. more
Jun 11, 2015 8:28 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Fairy Tales Collide in the Woods
With stunning sets, masterful orchestration and impeccable performances, Skylight Music Theatre’s production of Into the Woods is a delight. more
May 26, 2015 9:20 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Take This Job and Love It
Ruthie gives a reader advice on finding a job and plugs exciting events including, the LGBT Community Center’s “Be Out” event for Skylight Music Theatre’s Into the Woods on May 28, David Tutera’s performance at Potawatomi’s Northern Ligh... more
May 26, 2015 7:52 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Skylight’s Journey ‘Into the Woods’
Skylight Music Theatre closes its season of fantasy and fairy tales with a new production of Into the Woods, one of Stephen Sondheim’s most popular musicals based on the book by James Lapine. more
May 13, 2015 7:48 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Into the Woods
Rob Marshall, who directed the last musical to win a Best Picture Oscar, Chicago, successfully brings the Broadway hit, Into the Woods, to the screen with an all-star cast and sensitivity for the thorniness of the folklore behind Sondheim’s... more
Dec 23, 2014 10:29 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Into The Woods With UWM
In and amidst all the trappings of theatre, its easy to forget that it’s all about storytelling. At the center of it all is the story. In a way that’s what Stephen Sondheim was tapping into when he wrote Into The Woods. A series of traditional f.. more
Feb 26, 2012 11:32 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Woods Makes Some Noise at the Borg Ward
With the exception of a staged reading last September, Peter J. Woods largely has been absent from the theater scene for the past few years. Instead, the actor/playwright has focused on the music of noise rock—beautiful, aggressive, disharm... more
Jun 22, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Local Music Wrap-Up: Monday Revival, Testa Rosa, The Cranberry Show
The upstart Milwaukee pop-punk/bubblegum hardcore group Monday Revival have posted their first demo release to their Bandcamp page, Pop Punk Takeover, nine minutes of happy punk that sounds like it was recorded on a cell phone but should nonethele.. more
Jan 7, 2011 5:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The M&I Holiday Display Tradition
The M&I holiday display, M&I's gift to the Milwaukee community each season, is well-known in the city as a fun family activity that festively depicts the excitement of the holidays. The display, a tradition over 30 years, began when M&I pur... more
Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Into the Woods
Into the Woods
Into the Woods
Into the Woods
A Wolf In Black Leather, Jack With a Skateboard
I'm not a big fan of Stephen Sondheim. Though the man was responsible for Sweeny Todd (one of my favorites) delved into some refreshingly dark areas for commercial theatre, traditional musicals always feel a bit old and outdated to me. Thankfull.. more
Jul 25, 2010 11:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jack Grassel’s Mexican Holiday
While eating at one of the island’srestaurants, they were treated to a performance El Refugio ,Local Music more
Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Death Cab for Cutie w/ Cold War Kids
Death Cab For Cutie’s 1998 studio debut, Something About Airplanes, reissued last fall for its 10th anniversary, introduced yet another charming little Pacific Northwest infinitely indebted to Built to Spill’s wobbly, heartsick guitar-pop. ... more
Apr 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee