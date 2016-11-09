RSS

Into The Woods

Nov 9, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Next Act Theatre’s summer program Next Actors have been back in session these past few weeks. The program has teens working with local theatre professionals to write and produce an original theater piece. The group has been working with pr.. more

Jul 4, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

It’sofficial: Chris Abele is a more radical county executive than Scott Walker. Abeleis succeeding where Walker failed. Abele has conspired with GOP legislators tostrip the Milwaukee County board of pretty much every power they have. Lastn.. more

Jul 3, 2015 2:25 PM Daily Dose 8 Comments

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast by iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more

Jun 17, 2015 4:09 PM Video Games are Dumb

La Fuente Restaurant now has 3 locations, in Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, and Waukesha.  The restaurant has been known for the most authentic Mexican cuisine in the Greater Milwaukee area for over twenty years. All the restaurant's locations are known fo.. more

Jun 11, 2015 8:28 PM Sponsored Content

Photo by Mark Frohna

With stunning sets, masterful orchestration and impeccable performances, Skylight Music Theatre’s production of Into the Woods is a delight. more

May 26, 2015 9:20 PM Theater

Ruthie gives a reader advice on finding a job and plugs exciting events including, the LGBT Community Center’s “Be Out” event for Skylight Music Theatre’s Into the Woods on May 28, David Tutera’s performance at Potawatomi’s Northern Ligh... more

May 26, 2015 7:52 PM Hear Me Out

Skylight Music Theatre closes its season of fantasy and fairy tales with a new production of Into the Woods, one of Stephen Sondheim’s most popular musicals based on the book by James Lapine. more

May 13, 2015 7:48 AM Theater

Rob Marshall, who directed the last musical to win a Best Picture Oscar, Chicago, successfully brings the Broadway hit, Into the Woods, to the screen with an all-star cast and sensitivity for the thorniness of the folklore behind Sondheim’s... more

Dec 23, 2014 10:29 PM Film Reviews

In and amidst all the trappings of theatre, its easy to forget that it’s all about storytelling. At the center of it all is the story. In a way that’s what Stephen Sondheim was tapping into when he wrote Into The Woods. A series of traditional f.. more

Feb 26, 2012 11:32 AM Theater

With the exception of a staged reading last September, Peter J. Woods largely has been absent from the theater scene for the past few years. Instead, the actor/playwright has focused on the music of noise rock—beautiful, aggressive, disharm... more

Jun 22, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

The upstart Milwaukee pop-punk/bubblegum hardcore group Monday Revival have posted their first demo release to their Bandcamp page, Pop Punk Takeover, nine minutes of happy punk that sounds like it was recorded on a cell phone but should nonethele.. more

Jan 7, 2011 5:49 PM On Music

The M&I holiday display, M&I's gift to the Milwaukee community each season, is well-known in the city as a fun family activity that festively depicts the excitement of the holidays. The display, a tradition over 30 years, began when M&I pur... more

Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Off The Wall Theatre director Dale Gutzman isn’t shy about his love for playwright Stephen Sondheim, and typically produces at least one Sondheim production a year. This year the honors go to Into the Woods , Sondheim’s more

Aug 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I'm not a big fan of Stephen Sondheim. Though the man was responsible for Sweeny Todd (one of my favorites) delved into some refreshingly dark areas for commercial theatre, traditional musicals always feel a bit old and outdated to me. Thankfull.. more

Jul 25, 2010 11:47 PM Theater

While eating at one of the island’srestaurants, they were treated to a performance El Refugio ,Local Music more

Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM Local Music

Death Cab For Cutie’s 1998 studio debut, Something About Airplanes, reissued last fall for its 10th anniversary, introduced yet another charming little Pacific Northwest infinitely indebted to Built to Spill’s wobbly, heartsick guitar-pop. ... more

Apr 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

