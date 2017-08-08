RSS

Woody Harrelson

Annabelle: Creation (Rated R) This fourth film in The Conjuring universe is the franchise’s second prequel. Set in the 1950s, Anthony LaPaglia and Miranda Otto portray doll maker Samuel Mullins,Film Clips more

Aug 8, 2017 2:32 PM Film Clips

The plot of War for the Planet of the Apes is wobbly and succumbs to melodrama but the special effects and acting are good. more

Jul 11, 2017 2:59 PM Film Reviews 1 Comments

Triple 9 boasts a good cast of actors, all of them handling their roles well, but director John Hillcoat was unable to rise to the high bar he set with The Road, instead succumbing to the increasingly tawdry, blood-soaked conventions of the... more

Mar 1, 2016 4:12 PM Film Reviews

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay-Part 1 is the penultimate entry in the four-film dystopian franchise. more

Nov 25, 2014 10:24 PM Film Reviews

 As usual,Christian Bale loses himself entirely in his role. In Out of the Furnace (out on Blu-ray and DVD), Bale plays Russell, ablue-collar man who usually keeps a level head, whether working with a weldingtorch at the .. more

Mar 8, 2014 2:41 PM I Hate Hollywood

Russell (Christian Bale) usually keeps a level head, whether working with a welding torch at the steel mill, caring for his dying dad or trying to talk sense to his irresponsible kid brother, Rodney (Casey Affleck). Even when he’s sent to p... more

Dec 1, 2013 6:15 PM Film Reviews

One of the most towering living figures in art-rock, Nick Cave will perform at the Milwaukee Theatre next year as part of his just-announced summer 2014 North America tour. He’ll play the venue with his longtime band the Bad Seeds on Friday, June .. more

Nov 18, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

In the near future, pubescent Andrew “Ender” Wiggin (Asa Butterfield) is recruited to Battle School where he and other kids are trained to fight against a hostile extraterrestrial race known as Formics. Col. Graff (Harrison Ford) command... more

Oct 30, 2013 1:22 AM Film Clips

<p> With a face like a blunt instrument and eyes sharper than bullets, Officer Dave Brown (Woody Harrelson) glares at the slums of LA through the window of his patrol car. The time is 1999, just a few years after Rodney King, but Brown is unrepen.. more

Mar 16, 2012 8:48 PM I Hate Hollywood

Aside from their own band, Decibully’s Andy Menchal and Nicholas Sanborn have signed just two acts to their young label, Listening Party, but their roster is already tremendously eclectic. The latest signees are, somewhat unexpectedly more

Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

At least in TheMessenger, the soldiers assigned this unhappy task are given no training. TheMessenger ,Film more

Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Theexhibition is the culmination of nearly a decade’s worth of preparation fromconception to completion, involving national and international loans fromprivate and museum collections as well as the demanding physical logistics offinalizing ... more

Sep 21, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

