Woody Harrelson
Film Clips: Aug. 10, 2017
Annabelle: Creation (Rated R) This fourth film in The Conjuring universe is the franchise’s second prequel. Set in the 1950s, Anthony LaPaglia and Miranda Otto portray doll maker Samuel Mullins,Film Clips more
Aug 8, 2017 2:32 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Who Will Win the 'War for the Planet of the Apes'?
The plot of War for the Planet of the Apes is wobbly and succumbs to melodrama but the special effects and acting are good. more
Jul 11, 2017 2:59 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Blood, Gore, Explosions
Triple 9 boasts a good cast of actors, all of them handling their roles well, but director John Hillcoat was unable to rise to the high bar he set with The Road, instead succumbing to the increasingly tawdry, blood-soaked conventions of the... more
Mar 1, 2016 4:12 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay-Part 1 is the penultimate entry in the four-film dystopian franchise. more
Nov 25, 2014 10:24 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Out of the Furnace out on DVD
As usual,Christian Bale loses himself entirely in his role. In Out of the Furnace (out on Blu-ray and DVD), Bale plays Russell, ablue-collar man who usually keeps a level head, whether working with a weldingtorch at the .. more
Mar 8, 2014 2:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Out of the Furnace
Russell (Christian Bale) usually keeps a level head, whether working with a welding torch at the steel mill, caring for his dying dad or trying to talk sense to his irresponsible kid brother, Rodney (Casey Affleck). Even when he’s sent to p... more
Dec 1, 2013 6:15 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds To Headline the Milwaukee Theatre in June
One of the most towering living figures in art-rock, Nick Cave will perform at the Milwaukee Theatre next year as part of his just-announced summer 2014 North America tour. He’ll play the venue with his longtime band the Bad Seeds on Friday, June .. more
Nov 18, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Film Clips: Oct. 30
In the near future, pubescent Andrew “Ender” Wiggin (Asa Butterfield) is recruited to Battle School where he and other kids are trained to fight against a hostile extraterrestrial race known as Formics. Col. Graff (Harrison Ford) command... more
Oct 30, 2013 1:22 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Patrolling the Rampart
<p> With a face like a blunt instrument and eyes sharper than bullets, Officer Dave Brown (Woody Harrelson) glares at the slums of LA through the window of his patrol car. The time is 1999, just a few years after Rodney King, but Brown is unrepen.. more
Mar 16, 2012 8:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Def Harmonic w/ Lookbook
Aside from their own band, Decibully’s Andy Menchal and Nicholas Sanborn have signed just two acts to their young label, Listening Party, but their roster is already tremendously eclectic. The latest signees are, somewhat unexpectedly more
Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Messenger
At least in TheMessenger, the soldiers assigned this unhappy task are given no training. TheMessenger ,Film more
Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Milwaukee Art Museum’s Intriguing Warhol Exhibits, Programs
Theexhibition is the culmination of nearly a decade’s worth of preparation fromconception to completion, involving national and international loans fromprivate and museum collections as well as the demanding physical logistics offinalizing ... more
Sep 21, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 1 Comments