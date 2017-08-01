Wooldridge Brothers
The Wooldridge Brothers Nod to Days Gone By
The Wooldridge Brothers looked to the ghosts of drive-in theaters, and the spirit of Big Star and R.E.M., on their summery new album, Stars At Dusk. more
Aug 1, 2017 1:28 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Love Medicine from a ‘Distant Planet’
Dr. Chow’s Love Medicine’s just-released third album, Distant Planet, features a collection of mostly original songs influenced by the 1960s garage-punk sound. more
Feb 9, 2016 5:12 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
The Wooldridge Brothers Double Up
The Wooldridge Brothers don’t get together as often as they used to, so when they do, they make it count. more
Aug 4, 2015 7:50 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
Scott Wooldridge Makes His Solo Debut
A native of both the Milwaukee and Minneapolis music scenes, Scott Wooldridge released his self-titled solo album this winter. more
Feb 24, 2015 10:05 PM Blaine Schultz Local Music
Testa Rosa, Chris Porterfield, Liv Mueller, Chris DeMay and More Cover The Wooldridge Brothers
Earlier this summer brothers Scott and Brian Wooldridge passed the cup around on Kickstarter to raise money for two projects at once: their seventh album as the Wooldridge Brothers, and a mostly acoustic debut solo album for Scott. They succeeded,.. more
Jul 17, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Wooldridge Brothers are Kickstarting Two Projects at Once
It's been a while since we've heard anything new from the Midwest Americana act The Wooldridge Brothers, but fresh material is on the way—two albums' worth of it, to be exact. Brothers Scott and Brian Wooldridge are finishing up their seventh albu.. more
Jun 19, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Helping a Friend in Need
If Eileen Worman's medical problems are somewhat unusual, the financial problems that followed have become altogether too familiar. A Milwaukee musician who played keyboards in several local bands in the '80s, Worman has endured three years... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Riverwest Fest to Raise Funds For All-Ages Venue
Dec 2, 2011 3:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Rick Miller
A man out of time, Canada’s Rick Miller has composed, produced, performed and recorded since the early ’80s. But his fourth solo CD, Falling Through Rainbows, confirms that his real musical influences come from the ’70s. Featuring a fuzz more
Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Suzanne Jamieson
Long before "pop" became whatever Ryan Seacrest is hawking in any given week, it was a word synonymous with the Great American Songbook and the mature emotional palette expressed therein. Racine native Suzanne Jamieson excels in applying th... more
Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Wooldridge Brothers
The Wooldridge Brothers were one of Milwaukee's popular alternative bands from the early ' Days Went Around ,CD Reviews more
Mar 2, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments
The Squares
The Squares were theprototype of the better-known Wooldridge Brothers, one of the mainsta A CD listening party has been scheduled for 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Ardor P ,CD Reviews more
Jan 23, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 5 Comments