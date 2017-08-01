RSS

Wooldridge Brothers

The Wooldridge Brothers looked to the ghosts of drive-in theaters, and the spirit of Big Star and R.E.M., on their summery new album, Stars At Dusk. more

Aug 1, 2017 1:28 PM Music Feature

Dr. Chow’s Love Medicine’s just-released third album, Distant Planet, features a collection of mostly original songs influenced by the 1960s garage-punk sound. more

Feb 9, 2016 5:12 PM Local Music

The Wooldridge Brothers don’t get together as often as they used to, so when they do, they make it count. more

Aug 4, 2015 7:50 PM Local Music

Photo by Steven Cohen

A native of both the Milwaukee and Minneapolis music scenes, Scott Wooldridge released his self-titled solo album this winter. more

Feb 24, 2015 10:05 PM Local Music

Earlier this summer brothers Scott and Brian Wooldridge passed the cup around on Kickstarter to raise money for two projects at once: their seventh album as the Wooldridge Brothers, and a mostly acoustic debut solo album for Scott. They succeeded,.. more

Jul 17, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

It's been a while since we've heard anything new from the Midwest Americana act The Wooldridge Brothers, but fresh material is on the way—two albums' worth of it, to be exact. Brothers Scott and Brian Wooldridge are finishing up their seventh albu.. more

Jun 19, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

If Eileen Worman's medical problems are somewhat unusual, the financial problems that followed have become altogether too familiar. A Milwaukee musician who played keyboards in several local bands in the '80s, Worman has endured three years... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

Dec 2, 2011 3:40 PM On Music

A man out of time, Canada’s Rick Miller has composed, produced, performed and recorded since the early ’80s. But his fourth solo CD, Falling Through Rainbows, confirms that his real musical influences come from the ’70s. Featuring a fuzz more

Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Long before "pop" became whatever Ryan Seacrest is hawking in any given week, it was a word synonymous with the Great American Songbook and the mature emotional palette expressed therein. Racine native Suzanne Jamieson excels in applying th... more

Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

The Wooldridge Brothers were one of Milwaukee's popular alternative bands from the early ' Days Went Around ,CD Reviews more

Mar 2, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

The Squares were theprototype of the better-known Wooldridge Brothers, one of the mainsta A CD listening party has been scheduled for 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Ardor P ,CD Reviews more

Jan 23, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews 5 Comments

