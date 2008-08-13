Workingman'S Death
Opening ceremonies a gold medal fraud
The Olympics are on! And if you saw the opening ceremonies on TV, well, no you didn’t. The fireworks were digitally added and Viewers weren’t warned. Which makes sense, it all happened without NBC’s knowledge. China’s high-concept sequence sho.. more
Aug 13, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
'07 - '08 Theatre Year In Review pt. 1
The beginning of August may seem like an odd time to be doing a year in review, but August first marks the beginning of the first month of the new theatre season. As near as I can make out, there are two different seasons that make up a local thea.. more
Aug 1, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Study: Media covers Obama more, but more positive toward McCain
If you have heard about this Barack Obama fellow, it might be because the news talks about him a whole lot. National network news gave him 166 minutes of coverage in the first seven weeks after the primary, more than double John McCain’s 67 minute.. more
Jul 28, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Workingman's Death
The title of Michael Glawogger’s chilling 2005 documentary Workingman’s Death Workingman’s Death ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Workingman's Death
The title of Michael Glawogger’s chilling 2005 documentary Workingman’s Death Workingman’s Death ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Workingman's Death
The title of Michael Glawogger’s chilling 2005 documentary Workingman’s Death Workingman’s Death ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee