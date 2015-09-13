RSS

Milwaukee Poet Laureate Matt Cook will not attempt to judge how dull you are. For that matter, the entire question of where Kenneth Koch’s kingdom of dullness is and why anyone would want to defend it appears to be sort of a tangential mat.. more

Sep 13, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

onmusic_canopiesalbumcover.jpg.jpe

Fewer critical consensus albums of the last five or six years have done less for me than Animal Collective's Merriweather Post Pavilion , a record I find downright cloying. But despite my distaste for that album, with its sickly tones, bleating vo.. more

Dec 4, 2014 4:00 PM On Music

ihatehollywood_bilko.jpg.jpe

CBS - Wikipedia

PhilSilvers deserves more respect than posterity has awarded him. He should beranked with the great comedians of the mid-20th century, at the topof the list with Groucho Marx and Lucille Ball. His lower profile resulted fromlack of starring ro.. more

Dec 4, 2014 1:36 PM I Hate Hollywood

kevin mcdonald kids in the hall.jpg.jpe

The self-proclaimed least popular member of the comedy troupe Kids in the Hall, Kevin McDonald will teach a two-day comedy writing workshop at ComedySportz Milwaukee on Nov. 16 and 17. McDonald, who has appeared on more than a dozen sitcoms and a .. more

Sep 27, 2013 2:30 PM Around MKE

The 25th annual PrideFest Milwaukee celebration of lesbian, bisexual, gay and transgender communities takes place this weekend on the Summerfest grounds. In addition to fabulous performers and more rainbow stuff than you can shake... more

Jun 8, 2012 12:00 AM Sexpress 1 Comments

blogimage18020.jpe

Plenty of homeowners grow small gardens of tomatoes, peppers and squash in their backyards, but far fewer attempt to grow their own mushrooms. Although mushrooms are seen as a much more exotic crop, they're actually fairly easy to cultivate... more

Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage12039.jpe

Off the Wall Theatre kicks off its season Sept. 2 with a production of Charles Busch’s campy comedy Psycho Beach Party. Jeremy Welter directs the talented Liz Mistele and Dear Ruthie. A week later, the Sunset Playhouse goes in a less campy ... more

Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

blogimage11013.jpe

With their moody lyrics, bustling flutes and sublime guitars, the Denton, Texas band Midlake has spent years refining their sound, moving from one musical world to another. Given their studied nods to the Flaming Lips, Fleetwood Mac and Eng... more

May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage11010.jpe

Normally baseball teams look forward to their returns home after long stretches on the road, but that’s probably not the case for the Brewers, who are off to their worst at-home start in franchise history. The team hopes to break their more

May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9577.jpe

The southwest corner ofFarwell and North has been home to bars for nearly a century. Duri www.vontriers.com  / 2235 N. FarwellAve., Milwaukee, 414-272-1775 / Open daily from ,Eat/Drink more

Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Early on, Five Fingers seems like the worst traveler’s nightmare come true. An idealist young Dutchman, on a mission in Morocco to establish a food program for hungry children, is kidnapped from a bus and awakens blindfolded, hands and feet shac.. more

Jul 6, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Carte Blanche’s late night show ended up being a bit later than expected, so I had a chance to talk to Carte Blanche Studios’ Jimmy Dragolovich. Dragolovich told me that the recent production of Cabaret had been such a hit that they were extending.. more

May 31, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

The windbags are spouting off from the podium—the greedy agents of the Edison company and their political stooges are staging a phony demonstration on the dangers of Nikola Tesla’s alternating current. It’s Toronto in the 1890s and the contract t.. more

May 31, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Whether or not it’s actually the case, it feels like there has been more of a concentration of heavy drama this past month than any other single month since the season began last August. In the Milwaukee theatre market, most months there usuall.. more

May 30, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Measured against a career studded with landmarks such as Metropolis, M, The Testament of Dr. Mabuse, Fury, Scarlet Street and The Big Heat, Fritz Lang’s Man Hunt was a minor effort. But the director’s 1941 movie, out now on DVD, was an important .. more

May 30, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage3809.jpe

May 29, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

The summer approaches . . . and with it a whole bunch of shows in odd corners of the state, Peninsula Players has announced its season and I’m really excited to have the opportunity to see the Midwest premiere of a new David Ives comedy. Is He Dea.. more

May 29, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage3955.jpe

Dogs take over Brady today as part of the 7th Annual Brady Street Pet Parade, a four-hour event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event features a costume contest, raffle prizes and an animal blessing at St. Rita&,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

   The Uptowner, a 58-year-old corner bar in Riverwest, seems an unlikely venue for an impromptu noise show on a Saturday night. Peter J. Woods sets up his gear, synthesizers, effect pedals and,Local Music more

Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage3813.jpe

   Our conversation is painful, marked by enough long pauses to fill an entire s explode ,Music Feature more

Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature

