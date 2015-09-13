Workshop
Defend a Kingdom of Dullness with Matt Cook at Lynden Sculpture Garden
Milwaukee Poet Laureate Matt Cook will not attempt to judge how dull you are. For that matter, the entire question of where Kenneth Koch’s kingdom of dullness is and why anyone would want to defend it appears to be sort of a tangential mat.. more
Sep 13, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Stream Canopies' Majestic Debut Album "Maximize Your Faith"
Fewer critical consensus albums of the last five or six years have done less for me than Animal Collective's Merriweather Post Pavilion , a record I find downright cloying. But despite my distaste for that album, with its sickly tones, bleating vo.. more
Dec 4, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Sgt. Bilko Reports for Duty
PhilSilvers deserves more respect than posterity has awarded him. He should beranked with the great comedians of the mid-20th century, at the topof the list with Groucho Marx and Lucille Ball. His lower profile resulted fromlack of starring ro.. more
Dec 4, 2014 1:36 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Kids in the Hall's Kevin McDonald Will Teach Comedy Writing at ComedySportz
The self-proclaimed least popular member of the comedy troupe Kids in the Hall, Kevin McDonald will teach a two-day comedy writing workshop at ComedySportz Milwaukee on Nov. 16 and 17. McDonald, who has appeared on more than a dozen sitcoms and a .. more
Sep 27, 2013 2:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Supporting Gender-Variant Children
The 25th annual PrideFest Milwaukee celebration of lesbian, bisexual, gay and transgender communities takes place this weekend on the Summerfest grounds. In addition to fabulous performers and more rainbow stuff than you can shake... more
Jun 8, 2012 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments
Growing Your Own Mushrooms
Plenty of homeowners grow small gardens of tomatoes, peppers and squash in their backyards, but far fewer attempt to grow their own mushrooms. Although mushrooms are seen as a much more exotic crop, they're actually fairly easy to cultivate... more
Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Fall Theater Preview
Off the Wall Theatre kicks off its season Sept. 2 with a production of Charles Busch’s campy comedy Psycho Beach Party. Jeremy Welter directs the talented Liz Mistele and Dear Ruthie. A week later, the Sunset Playhouse goes in a less campy ... more
Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Fall Arts Guide
Midlake w/ John Grant and Jason Lytle @ Turner Hall Ballroom
With their moody lyrics, bustling flutes and sublime guitars, the Denton, Texas band Midlake has spent years refining their sound, moving from one musical world to another. Given their studied nods to the Flaming Lips, Fleetwood Mac and Eng... more
May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Concert Reviews
Brewers vs. Astros
Normally baseball teams look forward to their returns home after long stretches on the road, but that’s probably not the case for the Brewers, who are off to their worst at-home start in franchise history. The team hopes to break their more
May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Von Trier: Continuing an East Side Tradition
The southwest corner ofFarwell and North has been home to bars for nearly a century. Duri www.vontriers.com / 2235 N. FarwellAve., Milwaukee, 414-272-1775 / Open daily from ,Eat/Drink more
Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Five Fingers Lost
Early on, Five Fingers seems like the worst traveler’s nightmare come true. An idealist young Dutchman, on a mission in Morocco to establish a food program for hungry children, is kidnapped from a bus and awakens blindfolded, hands and feet shac.. more
Jul 6, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Cabaret Extended
Carte Blanche’s late night show ended up being a bit later than expected, so I had a chance to talk to Carte Blanche Studios’ Jimmy Dragolovich. Dragolovich told me that the recent production of Cabaret had been such a hit that they were extending.. more
May 31, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Tesla Murders
The windbags are spouting off from the podium—the greedy agents of the Edison company and their political stooges are staging a phony demonstration on the dangers of Nikola Tesla’s alternating current. It’s Toronto in the 1890s and the contract t.. more
May 31, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Off The Wall's The Shadowox
Whether or not it’s actually the case, it feels like there has been more of a concentration of heavy drama this past month than any other single month since the season began last August. In the Milwaukee theatre market, most months there usuall.. more
May 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Wartime Man Hunt
Measured against a career studded with landmarks such as Metropolis, M, The Testament of Dr. Mabuse, Fury, Scarlet Street and The Big Heat, Fritz Lang’s Man Hunt was a minor effort. But the director’s 1941 movie, out now on DVD, was an important .. more
May 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Ozzy Osbourne Sues Tony Iommi, With Apparent Remorse
May 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Summer . . .
The summer approaches . . . and with it a whole bunch of shows in odd corners of the state, Peninsula Players has announced its season and I’m really excited to have the opportunity to see the Midwest premiere of a new David Ives comedy. Is He Dea.. more
May 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
7th Annual Brady Street Pet Parade
Dogs take over Brady today as part of the 7th Annual Brady Street Pet Parade, a four-hour event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event features a costume contest, raffle prizes and an animal blessing at St. Rita&,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Art of Noise
The Uptowner, a 58-year-old corner bar in Riverwest, seems an unlikely venue for an impromptu noise show on a Saturday night. Peter J. Woods sets up his gear, synthesizers, effect pedals and,Local Music more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music
N.E.R.D.
Our conversation is painful, marked by enough long pauses to fill an entire s explode ,Music Feature more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature