Workshops
Around Milwaukee (But Especially Bay View and Walker's Point)
May 5, 2015 3:40 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
What is Third Coast Style?
Patrice Procopio is artistic director of Third Coast Style. After opening last September at 514 N. Water St., it quickly gained a reputation for hip events, fashion shows and workshops for things like “upcycled” earrings, origami photo a... more
Feb 25, 2014 2:26 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Hey Kids, Don’t Forget Camp Kumbalek
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Hey, nothing but good news here for you’s moms and pops with extra dough who wonder where the heck to stick your out-of-control katzenjammers for a while this summertime. Pay more
Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Collecting and Creating Prints@Elaine Erickson Gallery
On July 1 Elaine Erickson, together with her gallery housed in the Historic Third Ward's Marshall Building, celebrate four years of her passion for art. While a relative newcomer to the gallery scene in Milwaukee, she represents a number of es.. more
May 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Cowboy Junkies
<p> It¹s been almost exactly 20 years since the <b>Cowboy Junkies</b> Abominations ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 29, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments