RSS

Workshops

aroundmke_bayviewwalkerspoint.jpg.jpe

May 5, 2015 3:40 PM Around MKE

offcuff.jpg.jpe

Patrice Procopio is artistic director of Third Coast Style. After opening last September at 514 N. Water St., it quickly gained a reputation for hip events, fashion shows and workshops for things like “upcycled” earrings, origami photo a... more

Feb 25, 2014 2:26 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage11583.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Hey, nothing but good news here for you’s moms and pops with extra dough who wonder where the heck to stick your out-of-control katzenjammers for a while this summertime. Pay more

Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

On July 1 Elaine Erickson, together with her gallery housed in the Historic Third Ward's Marshall Building, celebrate four years of her passion for art. While a relative newcomer to the gallery scene in Milwaukee, she represents a number of es.. more

May 23, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage126.jpe

<p> It¹s been almost exactly 20 years since the <b>Cowboy Junkies</b> Abominations ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 29, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES