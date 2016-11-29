RSS

World Aids Day

On World AIDS Day, Paul Masterson discusses local efforts, past and present, geared toward representing individuals affected by HIV/AIDS in art. more

Nov 29, 2016 2:44 PM My LGBTQ POV

Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose partner is verbally abusive. Upcoming events include World AIDS Day Event, Hands Up for HIV Prevention at Hillside Terrace Family Resource Center, Dec. 1; “Down Home with the Carpenters” at S... more

Nov 29, 2016 2:41 PM Dear Ruthie

In light of World AIDS Awareness Day (Dec. 1) Paul Masterson explores the current state of mindfulness and prejudice in U.S. society. more

Dec 1, 2015 7:14 PM Hear Me Out

“Preservatif,” conceived by artist Niki Johnson (of Eggs Benedict fame) and co-curated by Kim Hindman, gave 23 national artists the opportunity to use condoms as artistic material. This ambitious exhibition seeks to open discussions on s... more

Dec 1, 2014 6:33 PM Visual Arts

Let’s give thanks. Why not, damn it? It’s that time of year, after all. Let’s see…what am I thankful for? Uhm, I’m thankful for my wonderfully smart, attractive and kind readers. I’m thankful for the “How to more

Nov 25, 2014 9:28 PM Hear Me Out

