World Cup
Professional Soccer to Return to Miller Park
Newcastle United of the English Premier League and Atlas Football Club of the Mexican Liga MX will participate in a friendly match at Miller Park right here in Milwaukee on Tuesday July, 14th.This is the second time a professional soccer match has.. more
Jun 8, 2015 4:16 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Watching Deer Hunters Over Dinner
Jeff Daniels’ Escanaba In Da Moonlight is one of a few prominent comedies celebrating life in rural Wisconsin. Like Guys on Ice , the show has been produced all over the country and continues to be quite popular. I personally love these shows beca.. more
Mar 10, 2015 2:16 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Germany Meets Mitchell Park Domes
Mar 4, 2015 6:23 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
MKE Carries in March
Feb 22, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Klassik Makes "Spring" Come Early
Last month Milwaukee rapper Klassik announced his intentions of being any and everywhere in 2015, beginning with a series of four season-themed EPs. So far he's sticking to those plans: Today he released the second of those EPs, Spring , a little .. more
Feb 20, 2015 5:45 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Soccer Fans Turn Out in Droves on Brady Street for the World Cup
Soccer has had a traditionally low profile in the U.S., but youwouldn’t know it from how fans turned out at area bars to watch Monday’s WorldCup game. Whether they were lifelong enthusiasts or just caught up in theexcitement of one of the wor.. more
Jun 17, 2014 6:00 PM Nathaniel Scharping Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Nomad "Favela," Dave Begel, Awful Comments and Other Outrageous Things
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we dive right into what's been a banner week for Internet outrage. Milwaukee's Nomad Pub has earned widespread criticism from around the web for its plans to h.. more
Jun 11, 2014 8:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
US Loses World Cup Bid to Qatar
In an announcement a few minutes ago, FIFA, soccer's world governing body, announced that Russia will host the 2018 World Cup and tiny middle eastern nation Qatar beat out the US, among others, to host the 2022 World Cup. Russia was chosen over E.. more
Dec 2, 2010 3:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Chili Lili’s Brings Milwaukee All Things Chili
Gastropubs, in the form of Hinterland and The Dubliner, have already made their mark in Milwaukee. Now a new movement is afoot with the opening of a “Chili Bar.” The place, aptly named Chili Lili’s, opened in the Third Ward shortly befor more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
The State of Our American Symphonies
What should be the criteria for ranking a great symphony orchestra? Recordings? Budget? Technical accomplishment? Famous music director? There are more than two-dozen top-tier symphony orchestras in America with budgets of over $15 million ... more
Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Charles Grosz A&E Feature
The Agony of the Feet, the Pluck of the Irish
Sometimes the allure of sports lies not in flawless execution but the excruciating difficulty of performing the basics under pressure. The times when the analysts say, "Well, it wasn't pretty, but…"Take last week. Soccer's World Cup sho more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Goals Don’t Match the Horns Aplenty
Soccer's big problem in the United States is simple: It's fun to play but a challenge to watch because the ball doesn't go in the net very often. The first four days of the World Cup in South Africa were no exception: just 18 goals in 11 ga... more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Watching the World Cup in Milwaukee
Having been born and raised in Florence, Italy, it seems abnormal to me not to follow football, or what is commonly called “soccer” in the United States. Football is so saturated in Italian culture that I didn’t realize just how much it more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Alessia Palanti A&E Feature
The World Cup is here!
The World Cup starts tomorrow with a 900 am CST match between host country South Africa and Mexico. That will be followed by Uruguay and France at 130 pm CSTOf course, all Americans should be ready to watch the US face England on Saturday at 130 .. more
Jun 11, 2010 1:29 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Calling Mr. Pickles
Michael Drake is like a house with many additions, with each new wing flowing openly into the original floor plan. The Milwaukeean made his name in music, playing Latin jazz and upbeat fusion before latching on to what he calls “island musi... more
Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books 2 Comments
Tailored to Fit
Withinthe sphere of fashion, readyto-wear has been popularized as anefficient and economical way to produce garments. Its antithesis, hautecouture, incorporates client-requested features made to exact,Off the Cuff more
Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Lora Nigro Off the Cuff
Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition
The Milwaukee Public Museum followed up its popular “Body Worlds” exhibition with another high-profile exhibit that has broken records at museums around the world, “Titanic: The Artifact E,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee