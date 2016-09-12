RSS

Sep 12, 2016 9:00 PM On Music

Much of what passes as “world music” nowadays consists of inapt, ill-considered fusions of elements that don’t mix well. The genius of Sandaraa is in working from the tonal affin,Album Reviews more

Aug 24, 2016 10:20 AM Album Reviews

David Luhrssen reviews Sandaraa's self titled album. more

Aug 24, 2016 10:20 AM Album Reviews

Maggie Vaughn/ Shepherd Express

The hardest working gypsy punk band on the planet whipped their Summerfest crowd into a frenzy Tuesday night. more

Jul 1, 2015 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

Photo credit: Vadym Kulikov

The Ukraine band DakhaBrakha brought their free-spirited blend of world music, jazz and funk to Alverno College's Pitman Theatre. more

Apr 24, 2015 11:00 AM Concert Reviews

Milwaukee’s “Arabic garage band” Painted Caves have found a new audience for themselves in India. more

Feb 3, 2015 9:54 PM Local Music

You know what they say about the family who dance together...OK, maybe no one says anything about such a clan, but Tarun Nayar of Delhi 2 Dublin mentioned to the Shank Hall audience assembled Wednes,Concert Reviews more

Oct 16, 2014 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cultural talk show with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Alverno Presents Director David Ravel, who previews Saturday's free Global Union world music festival in Humboldt Park. He shares .. more

Sep 11, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

Marcus Doucette is the on-air host of the “Sound Travels” world music program, on 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, weekdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., as more

Jul 9, 2014 2:06 AM Off the Cuff 3 Comments

Aug 13, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

The Republic of Georgia, tucked into the Caucasus Mountains along the Black Sea, is an ancient land whose musical heritage receded under Soviet rule and is threatened by the global culture of now. Formed after the USSR’s collapse more

May 8, 2013 10:06 PM Album Reviews

Congas, shakers, marimbas, udu drums, something called a karkabou, something else called a bendir—all populate the world music, Afrobeat and spacey postmodern grooves of Mop Mop. But any disc that even moderately features more

Apr 4, 2013 5:07 PM Album Reviews

The self-titled debut album by Painted Caves has become a quiet local sensation, gathering significant airtime on WMSE along with spins on Radio Milwaukee. The group is a collaboration between songwriter Ali Lubbad more

Nov 14, 2012 4:09 PM Local Music

World music can sometimes resemble fusion cuisine, becoming a contrived novelty whose appeal is paper-thin. However, disparate ingredients can sometimes produce a pleasing dish. In the case of music, The Spy From Cairo pulls off a coup on i... more

Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

The port of Marseille has always been a magnet for many nations, and like New York nowadays, it's also become a high-speed cultural blender. The French Mediterranean city is home to Kabbalah, whose new CD often sounds like an Orthodox... more

Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

“World music” is often a catchphrase for exotic mediocrity. Niyaz is among the great exceptions, a trio in cosmopolitan exile, retaining their Iranian roots but seamlessly fusing the quiet ecstasy of age-old melodies and rhythms with contem... more

May 18, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Congo Sanchez has been an active contributor to Funk Ark and other dance bands in Washington, D.C. With Vol. 1, the multi-instrumentalist steps into his own thing: supple grooves rooted in rock and soul (and with more ancient echoes)... more

Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

