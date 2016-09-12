World Music
Humboldt Park Will Host a Global Union-esque Lineup of World Music This Saturday
Sep 12, 2016 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Album Review: Sandaraa 'Sandaraa'
Much of what passes as “world music” nowadays consists of inapt, ill-considered fusions of elements that don’t mix well. The genius of Sandaraa is in working from the tonal affin,Album Reviews more
Aug 24, 2016 10:20 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Gogol Bordello @ BMO Harris Pavilion, Summerfest
The hardest working gypsy punk band on the planet whipped their Summerfest crowd into a frenzy Tuesday night. more
Jul 1, 2015 10:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews
DakhaBrakha @ Alverno College's Pitman Theatre
The Ukraine band DakhaBrakha brought their free-spirited blend of world music, jazz and funk to Alverno College's Pitman Theatre. more
Apr 24, 2015 11:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Painted Caves Back From India
Milwaukee’s “Arabic garage band” Painted Caves have found a new audience for themselves in India. more
Feb 3, 2015 9:54 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Delhi 2 Dublin @ Shank Hall
You know what they say about the family who dance together...OK, maybe no one says anything about such a clan, but Tarun Nayar of Delhi 2 Dublin mentioned to the Shank Hall audience assembled Wednes,Concert Reviews more
Oct 16, 2014 10:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
This Week on The Disclaimer: Global Union and the State of World Music
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cultural talk show with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Alverno Presents Director David Ravel, who previews Saturday's free Global Union world music festival in Humboldt Park. He shares .. more
Sep 11, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
A World Music DJ (Or Something)
Marcus Doucette is the on-air host of the “Sound Travels” world music program, on 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, weekdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., as more
Jul 9, 2014 2:06 AM Danielle Stevens Off the Cuff 3 Comments
Global Union's 2013 Lineup is Typically Worldly
Aug 13, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Zedashe
The Republic of Georgia, tucked into the Caucasus Mountains along the Black Sea, is an ancient land whose musical heritage receded under Soviet rule and is threatened by the global culture of now. Formed after the USSR’s collapse more
May 8, 2013 10:06 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Mop Mop
Congas, shakers, marimbas, udu drums, something called a karkabou, something else called a bendir—all populate the world music, Afrobeat and spacey postmodern grooves of Mop Mop. But any disc that even moderately features more
Apr 4, 2013 5:07 PM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Arab-American, Ancient-Modern Rock
The self-titled debut album by Painted Caves has become a quiet local sensation, gathering significant airtime on WMSE along with spins on Radio Milwaukee. The group is a collaboration between songwriter Ali Lubbad more
Nov 14, 2012 4:09 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
The Spy From Cairo
World music can sometimes resemble fusion cuisine, becoming a contrived novelty whose appeal is paper-thin. However, disparate ingredients can sometimes produce a pleasing dish. In the case of music, The Spy From Cairo pulls off a coup on i... more
Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Kabbalah
The port of Marseille has always been a magnet for many nations, and like New York nowadays, it's also become a high-speed cultural blender. The French Mediterranean city is home to Kabbalah, whose new CD often sounds like an Orthodox... more
Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Niyaz
“World music” is often a catchphrase for exotic mediocrity. Niyaz is among the great exceptions, a trio in cosmopolitan exile, retaining their Iranian roots but seamlessly fusing the quiet ecstasy of age-old melodies and rhythms with contem... more
May 18, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Congo Sanchez
Congo Sanchez has been an active contributor to Funk Ark and other dance bands in Washington, D.C. With Vol. 1, the multi-instrumentalist steps into his own thing: supple grooves rooted in rock and soul (and with more ancient echoes)... more
Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater