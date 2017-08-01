RSS

In his book, A Crowded Hour: Milwaukee During the Great War, 1917-1918, author Kevin Abing examines the diverse social, political and economic forces that Milwaukeeans faced during and after World War I. He will discuss his book at Boswell ... more

Aug 1, 2017 2:48 PM Books

A hundred years ago thissummer, the United States mobilized industry and manpower—and the power ofwomen to fill men’s places on the home front—as the nation prepared to go towar. It wasn’t just any old oversees campaign. Pres. Woodrow Wi.. more

Jun 20, 2017 2:21 PM Around MKE

The title of Robert Gerwath’s book, The Vanquished: Why the First World War Failed to End, alludes to the University College Dublin history professor’s thesis that a culture of bitterness, in nations that felt defeated by the war, led to ca... more

Jun 6, 2017 2:12 PM Books

The story of Poland’s rebirth as an independent nation gets a close examination in Robert Blobaum’s A Minor Apocalypse: Warsaw During the First World War. more

May 9, 2017 2:12 PM Books

Arcade Fire: The Reflektor Tapes With The Reflektor Tapes, director Kahlil Joseph successfully shattered the clichés of band-concert documentaries. The Reflektor Tapes is a collage of images and s,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Jan 31, 2017 3:27 PM Home Movies

Few presidents were as reviled as Herbert Hoover, unfairly blamed for the Great Depression and stuck with a reputation as cold, stodgy and out of touch. In Hoover: A Life, UW-Milwaukee history professor Glen Jeansonne sets out to rescue Hoo... more

Oct 25, 2016 3:12 PM Books

World War I is usually remembered in black-and-white pictures, but in Britain (and among readers of British literature), the keepers of memory were often poets. A remarkable generation of young writers volunteered for service when war began... more

Oct 1, 2014 2:59 PM Books

Using vigorous prose to tell the stories of numerous influential figures from the Mediterranean region during the time of the Crusades, the author takes the reader on a violent journey from the western to the eastern Mediterranean. Most of ... more

Aug 28, 2014 11:17 PM Books

In 1913 only those prone to anxiety imagined their world coming to an end, and even among them, the full calamity of World War I (1914-18) was almost inconceivable more

Jul 14, 2013 11:42 PM Books

We all carry wounds, real or imagined, that shape our lives and determine our destinies. The three characters in Heroes, currently running in the Touchstone Theatre on the American Players Theatre's Spring Green campus, have some very real ... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958) is one of the great composers not programmed enough by the MSO... more

May 23, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

Mild-mannered Heinrich Himmler wasn't the architect of the Holocaust and other acts of mass murder by the Nazi Germans, but he was the principal engineer and chief operating officer of a terror machine. Peter Longerich's massively detailed ... more

Feb 27, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Martin Sexton’s puffy, pale countenance belies a surprisingly soulful voice, one that evokes Stevie Wonder’s spirited cheer and Marvin Gaye’s passionate conviction. This limitless voice has opened doors for Sexton that similar more

Jan 28, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

God Grew Tired of Us

Nov 12, 2007 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

Bad news for Decemberists fans: The group has cancelled their "Long and Short of It" tour, including both scheduled nights at the Riverside Theater this month. Here's the statement from the band: With much regret The Decemberists ha.. more

Nov 2, 2007 4:00 AM On Music

