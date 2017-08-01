world war i
'Milwaukee During the Great War' Looks at a Divided City
In his book, A Crowded Hour: Milwaukee During the Great War, 1917-1918, author Kevin Abing examines the diverse social, political and economic forces that Milwaukeeans faced during and after World War I. He will discuss his book at Boswell ... more
Aug 1, 2017 2:48 PM Jenni Herrick Books
When Artists Went to War
A hundred years ago thissummer, the United States mobilized industry and manpower—and the power ofwomen to fill men’s places on the home front—as the nation prepared to go towar. It wasn’t just any old oversees campaign. Pres. Woodrow Wi.. more
Jun 20, 2017 2:21 PM David Luhrssen Around MKE
The Vanquished: Why the First World War Failed to End (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), by Robert Gerwarth
The title of Robert Gerwath’s book, The Vanquished: Why the First World War Failed to End, alludes to the University College Dublin history professor’s thesis that a culture of bitterness, in nations that felt defeated by the war, led to ca... more
Jun 6, 2017 2:12 PM David Luhrssen Books
A Minor Apocalypse: Warsaw During the First World War (Cornell University Press), by Robert Blobaum
The story of Poland’s rebirth as an independent nation gets a close examination in Robert Blobaum’s A Minor Apocalypse: Warsaw During the First World War. more
May 9, 2017 2:12 PM David Luhrssen Books
Home Movies/Out on Digital: February 2, 2017
Arcade Fire: The Reflektor Tapes With The Reflektor Tapes, director Kahlil Joseph successfully shattered the clichés of band-concert documentaries. The Reflektor Tapes is a collage of images and s,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Jan 31, 2017 3:27 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Hoover: A Life (New American Library), by Glen Jeansonne
Few presidents were as reviled as Herbert Hoover, unfairly blamed for the Great Depression and stuck with a reputation as cold, stodgy and out of touch. In Hoover: A Life, UW-Milwaukee history professor Glen Jeansonne sets out to rescue Hoo... more
Oct 25, 2016 3:12 PM Tamara Lane Books
Some Desperate Glory: The First World War the Poets Knew (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), by Max Egremont
World War I is usually remembered in black-and-white pictures, but in Britain (and among readers of British literature), the keepers of memory were often poets. A remarkable generation of young writers volunteered for service when war began... more
Oct 1, 2014 2:59 PM David Luhrssen Books
Infidel Kings and Unholy Warriors (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), by Brian Catlos
Using vigorous prose to tell the stories of numerous influential figures from the Mediterranean region during the time of the Crusades, the author takes the reader on a violent journey from the western to the eastern Mediterranean. Most of ... more
Aug 28, 2014 11:17 PM Anthony Steven Lubetski Books
1913: In Search of the World Before the Great War (PublicAffairs), by Charles Emmerson
In 1913 only those prone to anxiety imagined their world coming to an end, and even among them, the full calamity of World War I (1914-18) was almost inconceivable more
Jul 14, 2013 11:42 PM David Luhrssen Books
Understanding Ourselves Through APT's 'Heroes
We all carry wounds, real or imagined, that shape our lives and determine our destinies. The three characters in Heroes, currently running in the Touchstone Theatre on the American Players Theatre's Spring Green campus, have some very real ... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Ralph Vaughan Williams' Fifth in Uihlein Hall
Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958) is one of the great composers not programmed enough by the MSO... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Poniewaz A&E Feature
Heinrich Himmler (Oxford University Press), by Peter Longerich
Mild-mannered Heinrich Himmler wasn't the architect of the Holocaust and other acts of mass murder by the Nazi Germans, but he was the principal engineer and chief operating officer of a terror machine. Peter Longerich's massively detailed ... more
Feb 27, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Real-Live Election Fraud
And they failed that test miserably. Ever since Republicans began trumpeting the issue o God Grew Tired of Us ,Taking Liberties more
Nov 12, 2007 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
