World Of Wheels
World of Wheels Rolls into Milwaukee for 52nd Annual Show
Carlovers are invited to come and check out hundreds of custom cars, hot rods,motorcycles, trucks and race-cars that will be on display and get up close andpersonal with some of Wisconsin’s finest show cars.Presentedby Manheim Milwaukee Auto A.. more
Feb 14, 2014 6:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Promises, Promises
Broadway once supplied Hollywood with the material for many movies; in recent decades, Broadway, now less a hive of creativity than a tourist attraction, often takes its lead from Hollywood. But in the early 1960s, the Great White Way had already.. more
Jun 23, 2010 6:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
American Idol to Hold Auditions in Milwaukee
For the first time in the show's history, "American Idol" will host auditions in Milwaukee. Auditions for the show's upcoming tenth season will be held at the Bradley Center on Wednesday, July 21, according to a post on host Ryan Seacrest's blog t.. more
Jun 21, 2010 1:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
This Week in Milwaukee
The Tripoli Shriners of Milwaukee have made a name for themselves through their community service and support of the Shriners Hospitals for Children, but to many they’re best known for their local circus, which will give nine performances a... more
Feb 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
World of Wheels
Much as you can judge whether a monster truck rally is worth its salt or not depending on whether it features some form of Truckosaurus-like car-eating dinosaur, all car shows should be judged on whether or not they feature the Batmobile. W... more
Feb 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
World of Wheels
Much as you can judge whether a monster truck rally is worth its salt or not depending on whether it features some form of Truckosaurus-like car-eating dinosaur, all car shows should be judged on whether or not they feature the Batmobile. W... more
Feb 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Feb. 12 - Feb. 18
Jeff Coffin @ Cascio Interstate Music, 11 a.m. TheDave Matthews Band guys take their day job seriously. It had been afull 15 years since a member missed a gig with the ban,None more
Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee