Wow Power Leveling
Hanging in the Bullpen
Wizard ofOz ,Jim Cryns on Sports (Online Exclusive) more
Jul 15, 2008 12:00 AM Jim Cryns More Sports
The Animals & 3 Dog Night
Attention earlyrisers: Can’t stay up until 11 p.m. to see tonight’s big Summerfest headliners?Eric Burdon feels your pain. That’s why his legendary oldies group, theAnimals, is performing at a sensible 6 p.m. tonight at the Briggs &Stratton Big B... more
Jun 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The House of Sound
Milwaukee’sinteractive Discovery World at Pier Wisconsin is an ideal setting fordisplaying the work of a man who dedicated much of his life to progressthrough technology. “Les Paul’s House of Sound more
Jun 20, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen News Features
Made For Each Other (Made of Honor)
Canclose but Platonic friendship between man and woman grow into love andmarriage Made ofHonor ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 15, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Ana Ruth Bermudez, Rene Izquierdo and Mrs. Fun
Between the summertime weather, the continued proliferation of the mojito and Fidel Castro’s headline-making faux-endorsement of Barack Obama, Cuba has been on the mind lately. A new Milwaukee ensemb,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Johnny Mathis
Johnny Mathis has sold over 350 million records and released over 70 charting albums. Of Isn’t It Romantic ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Reality of the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars
The picture painted by the veterans stands in stark contrast to the war being reported by What’s your take? Write: ,News Features more
May 28, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Legends of Forest Home Cemetery
Every year, famous figures from Milwaukee’s past rise from the dead and gather at the Forest Home Cemetery seeking brains. This annual event isn’t quite as Romero-esque as it sounds, though: Th,Today in Milwaukee more
May 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Peculiar Creatures, Charming Beasts
In a pre-emptive strike by five UW-Milwaukee grads tackling the uphill battle facing most Peculiar Creatures, Charming Beasts ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Warm Weather Cruise
Longas anyone remembers, the Iroquoismade its way along the MilwaukeeRiver Iroquois ,Local Music more
May 21, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Poetic Justice
A write-or-die guy,Kwabena Antoine Nixon—Chicago ,Off the Cuff more
May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Kenya C. Evans Off the Cuff
A Revolutionary in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Art Museum’s current exhibit, A Revolutionary in Milwaukee: The Desig A Revolutionary in Milwaukee: The Designs of George Mann Niedecken ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Arrested Life
Whatdo you do when you lose your one true love? Withfive w To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday ,Theater more
May 20, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Grygny Theater
The Favor
A bachelor photographer reconnects with an old love in the 2006 drama The Favor, only to The Favor ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Blade Runner
This won’t come as any surprise to Blade Runner diehards who have now seen the rele Blade Runner ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Childhood Innocence
CHUCK SHEPHERD'S NEWSOF THE WEIRD Sun ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
May 15, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Eat and Be Young
The Wellness Warriors Shepherd ,Wellness Warriors more
May 15, 2008 12:00 AM Ty Wade, D.C. and David Wade Around MKE
Brewers vs. Dodgers
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight with a 7:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more
May 14, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Crippling Joy
Painand suffering, when they transcend the vague forms of conjecture andmateriali Shadowlands ,Theater more
May 13, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Theater
Protestant: True Believers
Itis often taken for granted that hardcore punk is—and perhaps should be&mda Damaged ,Music Feature more
May 13, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Music Feature