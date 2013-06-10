RSS

Join the Milwaukee Art Museum in celebrating works by modern African American artists that span the 1970s through to the present. With subject matter encompassing race, politics, history, sexuality and gender, and more

Jun 10, 2013 12:20 AM Visual Arts

Think of flesh as skin that holds our working parts together. Now think of flesh as all manner of artful dermis: paper, glue, beads, metal, wood and computer printouts, to name a few. As conceived and assembled by four more

May 20, 2013 1:51 AM Visual Arts

The joy of viewing Walker’s Point Center for the Arts’ collection by featured member Jean D. Sobon is in the endless potential for interpretation. Although the collection is small, the culture-spanning imagery and symbolism more

May 1, 2013 5:05 PM Visual Arts

Contemporary, site-specific installations arrive at Walker's Point Center for the Arts on July 13 in two exceptional new exhibitions. In the South Gallery, “Above, Beyond and Below” features California artist Cathy Breslaw. She grew up.. more

Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

“Vanishing Points: Explorations in Architecture and Identity” is the perfect exhibition for Walker's Point Center for the Arts (839 S. Fifth St.), and Executive Director Gary Tuma is the perfect guide for a tour. “We're very vi more

Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Art. Community. Education. These words hold special meaning for the 11,000 people who walk through the doors each year at Walker's Point Center for the Arts (WPCA). Phyllis and Steve Chicorel founded the WPCA in April 1987 as a welcoming... more

Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

