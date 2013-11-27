Wpri
Masters of Manipulation
A clearer picture is emerging of a well-funded network of right-wing experts and think tanks that promote corporate interests in the media and state legislatures around the country more
Nov 27, 2013 1:03 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Have 'Independent News Service' Groups Crossed the Line?
How accurate is the news you're getting from a nonprofit “independent news service” such as Wisconsin Reporter... more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Chris Liebenthal News Features 12 Comments
Dawn Farina @ Gallery 2622
Dawn Farina creates under the name “Modern Design," a name that graced the new exhibit at Gallery 2622 (2622 Wauwatosa Avenue) she opened last Friday night with the help of owners John and Nancy Korum. Farina recently returned from Arizona t.. more
Jun 1, 2010 2:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
WPRI-UW Poll: Incredible
Mar 12, 2010 8:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: The Big Lie
They are at it again. The ultraconservativeWisconsin Policy Research Institute, WPRI, has Journal Sentinel. ,Expresso more
Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Unicorn Basement
As a general rule, bands that evoke unicorns in their name don’t want to be taken too seriously. Remember The Unicorns, the indie-pop band that rallied themselves with cries of “We are The Unico,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee