Wraps
Washington Park's Bus Stop Coffee Shop
In 2013, Pat Gleason and his wife Jeanette opened Bus Stop Coffee Shop (4424 W. Lisbon Ave.), a homey café in a historic building offering fresh bakery made daily in house, delicious Stone Creek Coffee and Rishi Tea, and some of the best ho... more
May 14, 2014 1:51 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Café Perrin at the heart of the Heights
The neighborhood around Vliet and 60th streets, the main intersection of Washington Heights, is a great place to be hungry. Feel like gelato? You can grab a cup at Cold Spoons Gelato. Up for fine dining? Meritage offers superb entrées from ... more
Sep 16, 2013 5:59 PM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Jack’s American Pub
The owners of Jack’s American Pub (1323 E. Brady St.) have radically transformed the interior of this two-level club (once home to Crisp) at the beating heart of Brady Street. An inviting rectangular bar at the center of the room adds cozin... more
Sep 11, 2013 12:20 AM John Schneider Dining Preview
Riverwest Welcomes Scardina Specialties
Peter and Maria Scardina recently opened Scardina Specialties (822 E. Chambers St.), a small deli in Riverwest. It is located in the building that was the original home of the Lakefront Brewery. Display cases are filled with a selection of... more
Sep 12, 2012 2:28 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Arin Bert: Milwaukee's Taste of Armenia
There is no table service, the flatware and plates are made of plastic, and the place closes at 6:30 p.m.—and yet Arin Bert Coffee & Grill holds a special place in Milwaukee. How so? It happens to be the first place to serve Armenian food h... more
May 10, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview