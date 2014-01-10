Wrench
The Zac Brown Band Will Return to the Marcus Amphitheater
Last month Summerfest broke from its unofficial tradition of announcing country acts as the festival's first Marcus Amphitheater headliner each year when it announced Lady Gage will headline the stage, but fear not, country fans: There's certain .. more
Jan 10, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lowlands Cafes Celebrate Severe Weather With a 50% Off Discount
In Wisconsin, where each snap of severe weather is preceded by days of breathless doomsaying, there's something liberating about turning off the television, bundling up and just braving the elements—they're rarely as terrible as the bleakest forec.. more
Jan 6, 2014 4:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Life is a Bag of Hammers
<p> The buddies at the heart of the offbeat indie comedy <em>A Bag of Hammers</em> are low-end LA grifters. Posing as valet parking attendants at a cemetery and clad in matching bowties and shorts, they steal the cars they pretend to park and pas.. more
Jun 14, 2012 9:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
One For The Team Walks with "Ghosts"
Ghosts, the third album from the young Minneapolis band One For The Team, is part break-up record, loaded with all the recriminations that term connotes, and part escapist fantasy about befriending a ghost. It’s a bittersweet pairing: Having a spi.. more
Jul 13, 2010 2:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
White, Wrench, Conservatory w/ IfIHadAHiFi @ Cactus Club
Being surrounded by friends is the best way to go out, and Milwaukee’s White, Wrench, Conservatory (WWC), playing their last show five years to the date after their first gig at UW-Milwaukee’s 8th Note café, couldn’t have had a be more
Feb 15, 2010 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Concert Reviews
White, Wrench, Conservatory w/ IFIHadAHiFi and Brief Candles
Milwaukee’s effects-laden shoegaze trio White, Wrench, Conservatory calls it a day following one last show tonight with their noise-rock friends IfIHadAHiFi and shoegazing peers Brief Candles. It’s a fitting date for a farwell: It was five more
Feb 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Poster Children w/ white, wrench, conservatory. and IfIHadAHiFi
One of the many great alternative rock bands to get signed by a major label in the ’90s only to essentially sit on a bench while their peers received bigger, more aggressive promotional pushes, The Poster Children fit in nicely with the pop... more
Oct 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Paint the Town
Insurgent Theatre took its recent production on the road punk-style, performing Paint the Paint the Town ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Maritime
Once coldly dismissed as another Promise Ring side project—and not a particularly i Heresy and the Hotel Choir ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Exchanging Clothing with Insurgent Theatre
That night they would end up exchanging clothing in a house in Riverwest. I was invited, but I didn’t make it. My wife’s sister Allison had invited us out to The Social to hang out with a bunch of people who looked disinterested in some mock appro.. more
Jan 26, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
White, Wrench, Conservatory
Armed with an old Hammond organ, an accordion and a half a dozen or so effects pedals, Mi Move to Silent Unrest ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee