The Expanse Between (Winter Goose Publishing), by Lee L. Krecklow
Voyeurism as inspiration is the engine powering Lee L. Krecklow’s debut novel, The Expanse Between. more
May 2, 2017 2:03 PM David Luhrssen Books
Buzz Cason: Passion (Arena)
As a writer and singer, Buzz Cason has a history that goes back to the early 1960s in sessions with Willie Nelson and Elvis and songs covered by everyone from Gloria Estefan to U2. Passion often suggests mature rockabilly, with the genre’s ... more
Apr 11, 2017 3:56 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Kindred: A Graphic Novel Adaptation (Abrams ComicArts), by Octavia E. Butler, adapted by Damian Duffy and John Jennings
A young African American writer, Dana, falls through a tear in the fabric of space-time and is abruptly cast from California 1976 to the antebellum South. That’s the plot of Kindred: A Graphic Novel Adaptation, the signal novel by science-f... more
Jan 10, 2017 2:40 PM David Luhrssen Books
Toni Morrison for Beginners (For Beginners), by Ron David
Ron David calls Toni Morrison a “literary Conjure Woman” and for good reason: her stories are vast, tricky, complex, multi-layered and, as he concedes, sometimes hard to figure. In Toni Morrison for Beginners he summarizes her life and n... more
Nov 29, 2016 3:09 PM David Luhrssen Books
Home Movies/Out on Digital 11.15
American holidays have become trying, especially family gatherings whose participants would rather not be together. It’s a subject for comedy, and has seldom been handled more provocatively than in Uncle Nick (2015). more
Nov 15, 2016 3:44 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Milwaukee Chamber Presents ‘Collected Stories’
In collaboration with Madison's Forward Theater Company, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre unveils Donald Margulies’ drama Collected Stories. Milwaukee Chamber previously staged Margulies’ fascinating drama more
Nov 14, 2012 4:46 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Silence: 50th Anniversary Edition (Wesleyan University Press), by John Cage
John Cage the composer was almost inseparable from Cage the essayist. They were facets of the same persona. Prefacing the handsome 50th anniversary edition of Cage's seminal collection of writings, Silence, is an introductory essay... more
May 14, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Woodland Pattern Hosts Joshua Clover
Joshua Clover is an accomplished writer, critic, teacher and journalist specializing in poetry and poetics, with an emphasis on the contemporary. Clover, who currently teaches in the Department of English at UC-Davis, is the author of two b... more
Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books