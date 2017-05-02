RSS

theexpanse.jpg.jpe

Voyeurism as inspiration is the engine powering Lee L. Krecklow’s debut novel, The Expanse Between. more

May 2, 2017 2:03 PM Books

buzzcason.jpg.jpe

As a writer and singer, Buzz Cason has a history that goes back to the early 1960s in sessions with Willie Nelson and Elvis and songs covered by everyone from Gloria Estefan to U2. Passion often suggests mature rockabilly, with the genre’s ... more

Apr 11, 2017 3:56 PM Album Reviews

bookkindred.jpg.jpe

A young African American writer, Dana, falls through a tear in the fabric of space-time and is abruptly cast from California 1976 to the antebellum South. That’s the plot of Kindred: A Graphic Novel Adaptation, the signal novel by science-f... more

Jan 10, 2017 2:40 PM Books

bookreview_tonimorrison.jpg.jpe

Ron David calls Toni Morrison a “literary Conjure Woman” and for good reason: her stories are vast, tricky, complex, multi-layered and, as he concedes, sometimes hard to figure. In Toni Morrison for Beginners he summarizes her life and n... more

Nov 29, 2016 3:09 PM Books

unclenick.jpg.jpe

American holidays have become trying, especially family gatherings whose participants would rather not be together. It’s a subject for comedy, and has seldom been handled more provocatively than in Uncle Nick (2015). more

Nov 15, 2016 3:44 PM Home Movies

In collaboration with Madison's Forward Theater Company, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre unveils Donald Margulies’ drama Collected Stories. Milwaukee Chamber previously staged Margulies’ fascinating drama more

Nov 14, 2012 4:46 PM Theater

blogimage18676.jpe

John Cage the composer was almost inseparable from Cage the essayist. They were facets of the same persona. Prefacing the handsome 50th anniversary edition of Cage's seminal collection of writings, Silence, is an introductory essay... more

May 14, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage18326.jpe

Joshua Clover is an accomplished writer, critic, teacher and journalist specializing in poetry and poetics, with an emphasis on the contemporary. Clover, who currently teaches in the Department of English at UC-Davis, is the author of two b... more

Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM Books

