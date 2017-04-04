RSS

Writers

wiluminaries.jpg.jpe

In Wisconsin Literary Luminaries: From Laura Ingalls Wilder to Ayad Akhtar, Jim Higgins acknowledges that others mining the Badger State for a similarly compact book on notable writers could have produced something entirely different. Higgi... more

Apr 4, 2017 3:40 PM Books

film_christine.jpg.jpe

Reading the headlines is a newscaster’s job, but every now and then, a newscaster becomes the headline. It happened in 1974 when Florida anchor Christine Chubbuck drew a revolver during her news program and committed suicide on the air. Inf... more

Nov 1, 2016 2:53 PM Film Reviews

Lately, Colin Farrell has been a welcome presence in such small-scale, unHollywood films as In Bruges and Ondine. In Triage, he plays a photojournalist who throws caution aside, hurling himself into battle for a good picture as if forgetting tha.. more

Aug 5, 2010 12:17 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage5671.jpe

DanceCircus’ latest program, “Mud, Sweat and Tears: Voices from the Field,” pays homage to the planet not only through the movement of dance but also through poetry, live Brazilian music, capoeira and, in one piece, Aldo Leopold’s more

Feb 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4427.jpe

Fittingly enough for aone-time Dave Matthews opening act, singer-songwriter Bob Schneider The Californian ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage4350.jpe

Alternately exhilarating and frustrating, Music for Pictures collects 29 pieces culled and Music for Pictures ,CD Reviews more

Nov 3, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage2901.jpe

In Lin Enger’s latest novel, Undiscovered Country, a boy’s grieving process a Undiscovered Country ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1907.jpe

John Singleton made history with his 1991 debut film Boyz N The Hood, becoming the first Boyz N The Hood ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 28, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4427.jpe

After reading through Rolling Stone's recent "50 Reasons to Watch TV" article, I wondered if it might be possible to, at the very least, assemble some sort of argument for avoiding television. That isn't to say a little TV isn't bad I like to watc.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Express Fiction 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES