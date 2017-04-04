Writers
Wisconsin Literary Luminaries: From Laura Ingalls Wilder to Ayad Akhtar (The History Press), by Jim Higgins
In Wisconsin Literary Luminaries: From Laura Ingalls Wilder to Ayad Akhtar, Jim Higgins acknowledges that others mining the Badger State for a similarly compact book on notable writers could have produced something entirely different. Higgi... more
Apr 4, 2017 3:40 PM David Luhrssen Books
Suicide Live at 5
Reading the headlines is a newscaster’s job, but every now and then, a newscaster becomes the headline. It happened in 1974 when Florida anchor Christine Chubbuck drew a revolver during her news program and committed suicide on the air. Inf... more
Nov 1, 2016 2:53 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Colin Farrell in Life and Death'
Lately, Colin Farrell has been a welcome presence in such small-scale, unHollywood films as In Bruges and Ondine. In Triage, he plays a photojournalist who throws caution aside, hurling himself into battle for a good picture as if forgetting tha.. more
Aug 5, 2010 12:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
DanceCircus: Mud, Sweat and Tears
DanceCircus’ latest program, “Mud, Sweat and Tears: Voices from the Field,” pays homage to the planet not only through the movement of dance but also through poetry, live Brazilian music, capoeira and, in one piece, Aldo Leopold’s more
Feb 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bob Schneider
Fittingly enough for aone-time Dave Matthews opening act, singer-songwriter Bob Schneider The Californian ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Trey Gunn
Alternately exhilarating and frustrating, Music for Pictures collects 29 pieces culled and Music for Pictures ,CD Reviews more
Nov 3, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Lin Enger
In Lin Enger’s latest novel, Undiscovered Country, a boy’s grieving process a Undiscovered Country ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Boyz N The Hood
John Singleton made history with his 1991 debut film Boyz N The Hood, becoming the first Boyz N The Hood ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
20 Reasons NOT to Watch TV
After reading through Rolling Stone's recent "50 Reasons to Watch TV" article, I wondered if it might be possible to, at the very least, assemble some sort of argument for avoiding television. That isn't to say a little TV isn't bad I like to watc.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Express Fiction 1 Comments