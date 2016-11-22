RSS

Wtf

localmusic_joewong.jpg.jpe

Some of the most highly regarded drummers in the Milwaukee music scene will join Joe Wong for a live recording of his “Trap Set” podcast. more

Nov 22, 2016 4:22 PM Local Music

royal.jpg.jpe

The Royal Mexican Players FB

Alvaro Saar Rios, playwright of the critically acclaimed Luchadora! which captured hearts during First Stage Children’s Theater’s 2014-15 season, brings a series of short new works to UW-Milwaukee. more

Nov 9, 2015 9:45 AM Theater

12122684_911496595564618_5179725810031859305_n.jpg.jpe

Back in 2009, The Wisconsin Tourism Federation had to change its name to the Tourism Federation of Wisconsin. When the group was founded over 30 years ago, the initials WTF didn’t have quite the same connotation they do now. It’s an interest.. more

Oct 29, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

_dsc8759.jpg.jpe

Melissa Miller

Though he’s received a well-deserved boost in recognition in recent years, largely thanks to his popular WTF podcast, Marc Maron has always been what you might call a comedian’s comedian. Referring to anyone as a more

May 6, 2013 11:35 AM Comedy

blogimage12179.jpe

The floor of the Turner Hall Ballroom was crowded with small, candlelit tables for Billy Bragg’s Thursday night concert, creating a vibe more fitting for dinner theater than an evening of political folk-punk.“Who’s playing tonight, Bur more

Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES