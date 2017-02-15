RSS

Wu-Tang Clan

2017blackartsfest.jpg.jpe

Dozens of black artists and entrepreneurs will come togetherthis weekend for Milwaukee’s inaugural Black Arts Festival at theWisconsin African American Women's Center, 3020 W. Vliet St. The three-dayfestival, which will feature live perfor.. more

Feb 15, 2017 9:58 PM Around MKE

dandan.jpg.jpe

As a music writer I’m used to being spoiled withfree tickets to concerts, festivals and other events that I’d happily shell outmy own money for. No event makes me feel more pampered, though, thatRadio Milwaukee’s annual SoundBites fundraiser, a.. more

Feb 10, 2017 5:11 PM On Music

blogimage13495.jpe

Every surviving member of the legendary rap group Wu-Tang Clan will appear at the group’s show at the Rave tonight, with the exception of de facto leader RZA, who is sitting out this tour to focus on his acting career, according to the grou... more

Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13484.jpe

Wu-Tang Clan always wanted to take over the world. From the very beginning, the New York rap crew loaded their collective persona with a lot of tribal rhetoric and continually reiterated the idea of building an empire for themselves and not... more

Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage6114.jpe

The Wu-Tang Clan will return to the Rave on Jan. 7, 2011, the venue announced this morning. Tickets are $26.60 and go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. The performance will be part of the Clan's Rebirth Tour, and will feature all remaining members o.. more

Nov 30, 2010 2:41 PM On Music

blogimage7413.jpe

After a delayed, then rushed performance at Apartment 720 Thursday night—or, technic Liquid Swords ,Music Feature more

Jul 27, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature

Leaderspublic and private gambled on giving the county’s failing museum asecond chance. How their efforts breathed new life into the oldinstitution. ,Cover Story more

Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 19 Comments

Shaquille O’Neal’s widely publicized freestyle diss of Kobe Bryant was an odd reminder that although he hasn’t released an album in seven years, Shaq still hasn't stopped trying to be a rapper. Where most athletes-turned-rappers quickly get the .. more

Jun 25, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage1209.jpe

A former trainstation is an unusual location for a restaurant, but La Estacion (319Willi What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Dining Out more

Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

I disagree with Michael Schumacher’s review of Eric Clapton’s autobiography (& BeadStyle ,Letters more

Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

blogimage168.jpe

CDs: Ghostface Killah, The HivesBig doe and just "doh"Ghostface Killah – The Big Doe RehabNow I see why Ghostface threw such a stink about Wu-Tang releasing their new album on the same day as his: It would be a shame if Big Doe Rehab were ove.. more

Dec 5, 2007 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage168.jpe

Bradley Center, 1 p.m. The ultimate dinosaursploitation show, “Walking With Dino The Complete Travel Detective BibleThe Consummate Insider Tells YouWhat You Need to Know ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Dec 5, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 3 Comments

And the difference between a sample and an interpolationNo Beatles song has ever legally been sampled, so it was huge news when Wu-Tang Clan's RZAwho is apparently friends with George Harrison's son, Dhaniclaimed to have used his connection to .. more

Oct 4, 2007 4:00 AM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES