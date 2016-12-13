Wustum Museum
Holiday Art Fairs and Provocative Films on Tap in the Coming Week
RAM’s Wustum Museum hosts a holiday card-creating event for children aged four and up (accompanied by adults); “Upstream Salmon: The Watering Hole and Other Works by Queer Makers,” a multimedia program shows at UWM’s Union Cinema; and th... more
Dec 13, 2016 3:55 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Acacia Auditions This Month
This coming March, Acacia Theatre Company will be staging a production of Jayme McGhan’s Autonomy. It tells to story of Dr. Marlene Rampart--a physicist about to publish a a book which, “disproves the existence of God.” Deadlines pass a.. more
Nov 5, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Greater Milwaukee Foundation Foots Weekend Admission to MAM
The latest of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s “Gifts to the Community” has arrived in the form of a free weekend of events and activities at the Milwaukee Art Museum. The programming revolves around MAM’s new exhibition, “Inspiring Be... more
Feb 17, 2015 6:48 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
New at Museum of Wisconsin Art
At the beginning of the month, Tyanna Buie’s “Still Lives” opened at the Museum of Wisconsin Art. This site-specific installation marries screen printing, collage and ink on paper with three-dimensional objects. The achievement was hard ... more
Aug 27, 2014 1:46 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Mythical, One-Eyed Monsters Entertained at Pitch Project
Cyclops are nasty creatures. If Homer’s Odyssey is to be believed, the one-eyed monsters consume mostly sheep’s milk, but prefer to munch on humans. When caught, it takes the cunning of Odysseus—not to mention a red-hot sharpened stick to t... more
Jul 9, 2014 1:18 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Wustum Museum Highlights Wisconsin Photography
Since 1979, Racine's Wustum Museum has sponsored the triennial “Wisconsin Photography” exhibition. Considered a portfolio review for state artists, the exhibition allows each artist to submit up to 10 prints for this prestigious show... more
Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Wisconsin Printmaking Royalty at Wustum Museum
The cozy galleries in Racine’s Wustum Museum of Fine Arts (2519 Northwestern Ave.) provide a perfect backdrop for the museum’s current printmaking exhibition. Cleverly titled “Someday My Prints Will Come: Wisconsin Printmakers in RAM&rsq more
Sep 14, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts