Wustum Museum

RAM’s Wustum Museum hosts a holiday card-creating event for children aged four and up (accompanied by adults); “Upstream Salmon: The Watering Hole and Other Works by Queer Makers,” a multimedia program shows at UWM’s Union Cinema; and th... more

Dec 13, 2016 3:55 PM Visual Arts

This coming March, Acacia Theatre Company will be staging a production of Jayme McGhan’s Autonomy. It tells to story of Dr. Marlene Rampart--a physicist about to publish a a book which, “disproves the existence of God.” Deadlines pass a.. more

Nov 5, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Courtesy of Wustum

The latest of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s “Gifts to the Community” has arrived in the form of a free weekend of events and activities at the Milwaukee Art Museum. The programming revolves around MAM’s new exhibition, “Inspiring Be... more

Feb 17, 2015 6:48 PM Visual Arts

At the beginning of the month, Tyanna Buie’s “Still Lives” opened at the Museum of Wisconsin Art. This site-specific installation marries screen printing, collage and ink on paper with three-dimensional objects. The achievement was hard ... more

Aug 27, 2014 1:46 AM Visual Arts

Cyclops are nasty creatures. If Homer’s Odyssey is to be believed, the one-eyed monsters consume mostly sheep’s milk, but prefer to munch on humans. When caught, it takes the cunning of Odysseus—not to mention a red-hot sharpened stick to t... more

Jul 9, 2014 1:18 AM Visual Arts

Since 1979, Racine's Wustum Museum has sponsored the triennial “Wisconsin Photography” exhibition. Considered a portfolio review for state artists, the exhibition allows each artist to submit up to 10 prints for this prestigious show... more

Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The cozy galleries in Racine’s Wustum Museum of Fine Arts (2519 Northwestern Ave.) provide a perfect backdrop for the museum’s current printmaking exhibition. Cleverly titled “Someday My Prints Will Come: Wisconsin Printmakers in RAM&rsq more

Sep 14, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

