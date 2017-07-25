RSS

Saving Our Democracy—a July 27-Aug. 2 list of activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that... more

Jul 25, 2017 3:12 PM Saving Our Democracy

A conversation with WMSE 91.7 FM Station Manager Tom Crawford on the station’s 35th anniversary. more

Feb 9, 2016 2:34 PM Off the Cuff

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

“Humorist” is a rather ill-defined word, but it does have certain highbrow connotations. In contrast to “comedian,” which still comes with a faint hint of nightclub sleaze, “humorist” su,Books more

Nov 4, 2013 9:46 AM Books

SummerStage at Lapham Peak continues its outdoor summer theater season this week as it opens a production of the Reduced Shakespeare Company's “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged).” The comedy that features a group of actors ru.. more

Jul 25, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

Apr 1, 2013 4:20 PM I Hate Hollywood

Following in the footsteps of his predecessor, conservative Republican Scott Walker, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, listening to his Republican advisors, has taken a hard line on taxes in his budgets. more

Jan 2, 2013 3:29 PM Expresso

Ed Makowski hosts a series on public radio, tends bar in Riverwest and writes uniquely themed poetry. His latest gig as the Pfister Hotel's in-house story maven sounds like a good tale in the making... more

Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Even if you can't muster much enthusiasm for Brother Ali, there's still a good reason to check out the Rhymesayers rapper's show at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday: opener Fashawn. The 21-year-old Fresno rapper is coming off of a breakthrough.. more

Apr 27, 2010 5:50 PM On Music

The Musical Box presents A Trick of the Tail on Monday, February 15 at the Pabst at 8pm. The Musical ,Sponsored Events more

Feb 15, 2010 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

I’mmore curious about non-pharmaceutical aids. The stimulating gels [that werement I’mmore curious about non-pharmaceutical aids. The stimulating gels [that werement ,SEXPress more

Jan 7, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress 1 Comments

I thought the conservative movement jumped the shark when supporters became teabaggers. But they’ve taken their paranoia to new heights by claiming that President Obama’s pep talk to the nation’s school kids is a way to “indoctrinate” them wi.. more

Sep 4, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

To the Editor: In response to Lisa Kaisers article  Predatory Lenders Beware, I wanted to provide an alternative view. Specifically, Id like to address the perspective of Metro Milwaukee consumers living paycheck to paycheck and how a rece.. more

Jun 17, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Quote of the Week“Tothose who cling to power through corruption and deceit and thesilencing of dissent, know that you are on the wrong side of history;but that we will extend a hand if you are w,Expresso more

Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso

It's been almost a decade since Ray LaMontagne awoke at 4 a.m. to hear his radio alarm clo Gossip in the Grain ,CD Reviews more

Oct 27, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

It's that time of year again. The clamor of the summer festivals has subsided and the c Media Sponsor: ,Books more

Sep 30, 2008 12:00 AM Books 1 Comments

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr brings the current version of his long-running All Starr Band to the Potawatomi Bingo Casino tonight for an 8 p.m. show. The “starrs” this time around include Edgar Winter, Gary Wright, Billy Squier and Colin Hay (of M... more

Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

