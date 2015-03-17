Wwe Wrestling
The Parallel Universes of WWE 'Raw' and 'The Daily Show with Jon Stewart'
Nothing out of the ordinary seemed to be imminent on the Feb. 26, 2015, episode of "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" coming back from the final commercial break. Stewart thanked his guests and introduced the evening’s Moment of Zen segment to clos.. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:15 PM Stephen Kohlmann Around MKE
electri-violet
Vocalist Carole Ferrara and guitarist/singer John Plankenhorn have been performing around Milwaukee for the past 12 years as electri-violet. Given the lack of self-conscious trendiness about what they do, their act can be called organically... more
Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
WWE Raw
The ratings heyday of WWE wrestling seems to beover, and the murder-suicide death of popu We Must Obey ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments