Wwii
Auditions for a Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas
Christian-based Acacia Theatre Company has had success in the past with holiday shows based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Little House books. This coming holiday season, they return to Wilder’s pioneer stories in A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas. The.. more
Sep 12, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Gardening for Relief: World War II Victory Gardens
Bright orange carrots, big white potatoes and dark green kale are a few of the vegetables that could be seen growing in yards around Milwaukee during WWII. Many residents, urban and rural, converted everyday spaces into bountiful... more
Jul 19, 2012 12:00 AM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
Remembering the 'Pearl Harbor Christmas'
As traumatizing as the Dec. 7 raid on Pearl Harbor had been, the hits just kept on coming as Germany's grip on Europe tightened and the Japanese followed their attack on Hawaii with invasions throughout the South Pacific. For the Allies, De... more
Army of Crime
Life went on in Paris more or less as always after France fell to the Germans in 1940. The parks were filled with picnics and soccer, the streets were crowded with shoppers and culture continued with scarcely a blink. At first, for most peo... more
Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews