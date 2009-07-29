RSS

Www.Hubertushouseofhorror.Com

6 outs at the warning track in less than 5 innings. Jason Kendall must have given lessons at BP Ok not a pretty beginning for the offense but to be fair, this guy has just 3.2 IP - not exactly easy to know his stuff. REALLY impressed with Tim .. more

Jul 29, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Interesting and strange. I mean, I know what they're getting at, but taking their own name away is detrimental to them, you know? I'm surprised they would go that far when they're spending those kinds of bucks.The case of the missing Potawatomi si.. more

Jul 29, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Regan Golden, only half of the artistic pair exhibiting in "Regan Golden and Jennifer Harris: Decorative Directive" at Walkers Point Center for the Arts, divides her time working and living between Chicago, Illinois, Saint Paul, Minnesota, and.. more

Jul 28, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage4066.jpe

Former Blender writer Jonah Weiner has a worthwhile piece on Slate today about the death of the music magazine, postulating about what's caused pubs like Rolling Stone and Spin to downsize so much in recent months. He avoids talking about some of .. more

Jul 28, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage4065.jpe

Anybody with even a passive interest in the more rootsy, Americana-leaning arm of indie-rock and folk should be checking out the joint podcast between Muzzle of Bees' Ryan Matteson and 91.7 WMSE's Ryan Schleicher. This week's playlist is particula.. more

Jul 28, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

GRAMMY-winning, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers David Crosby and Graham Nash bring their two man tour to Milwaukee! Crosby and Nash will perform live at the Riverside on Monday (Nov. 3) at 8pm. The Street,Promotions more

Nov 3, 2008 12:00 AM Promotions

BB King, the KING of the Blues will perform LIVE at the Riverside Theater on Friday, October 31 at 8 pm. The Street Team will be present ,Promotions more

Oct 31, 2008 12:00 AM Promotions

Meet the Shepherd Express legend, Art Kumbalek, on Thursday (Oct. 30) at Fat Abbey, 6pm. Have you met the street teamers yet? Well, they will be accompanying Art Kumbalek at this event, handing out free stuff as usua,Promotions more

Oct 30, 2008 12:00 AM Promotions 1 Comments

Come out and meet Art Kumbalek, the famous writer of the Shepherd Express... get an autograph or pick his brain! Also, the Street Team will be present handing out your favorite Shepherd swag! So come out and meet Art Kumbalek at the ,Promot... more

Oct 21, 2008 12:00 AM Promotions

blogimage4064.jpe

The Milwaukee Book Festival comes to an end by dedicated its penultimate night tonight to Thank You for All Things ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 13, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES