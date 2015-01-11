Www.Kickmecomedy.Com
Panalure and Ex Fabula at Anodyne
Milwaukee-based Folky Bluesy Jazz pop group Panalure is putting out a new album. The music has a delicious melancholy about it. Some of the lyrics might not seem entirely out of place in goth rock or death metal, but Panalure’s stuff has a much mo.. more
Jan 11, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Pump Boys, Dinettes, Marate/Sade
I knew I was going to be seeing Marat/Sade with Pink Banana/World's Stage.And I knew I was going to be seeing Pump Boys and Dinettes with Skylight Music Theatre.But until only recently, it didn't occur to me that I was going to be seeing both .. more
Mar 7, 2013 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Criminal Intent
"Law & Order" has been one oftelevision's remarkable successes, a long running series that has produced longrunning spin-offs—all of them cooked according to the same recipe but in theirown distinct seasonings. And make no mistake: a.. more
Feb 27, 2013 6:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
It's a Wonderful Mankiewicz Life
<p> If anyone was born for Hollywood, it was Tom Mankiewicz. His father was the illustrious writer and director Joseph L. Mankiewicz (<em>All About Eve</em>, <em>Guys and Dolls</em>) and his uncle Herman wrote the most acclaimed Hollywood film ev.. more
Jul 2, 2012 11:31 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Marquette advances to Sweet Sixteen
Marquette started their game against Murray State slowly and things weren't looking favorable well into the second-half. But a 14-2 run gave Marquette some momentum and they went on to win 62-53.Big East Player of the Year Jae Crowder and Darius .. more
Mar 18, 2012 8:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Juan MacLean
The Juan MacLean beat-maker John MacLean came to dance music relatively late in life, after spending the ’90s with the experimental punk band Six Finger Satellite, but he’s since gone on to prove himself to be one of electronic more
Jun 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wasabi: Japanese Excitement in Brookfield
Dining Out
Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Canfora Bakery’s Sweet Aroma
The bakery's main claim to fame is its unique wedding and specialty cakes, but the b 414-486-7747/ 1100 E. Oklahoma Ave./Hours: Tue. – Fri. 5:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sa
Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Issue of the Week: Demonizing Day Care Providers
Reasonable legislation was drafted and passed that would have dealt with any kind of inten
Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
MacDowell Club Showcases Young Composers
The MacDowell Club of Milwaukee hosts an annual Young Composer Competition to showcase and The Call of the Land
Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music