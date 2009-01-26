RSS
Www.Oldschoolduo.Com
Spiral Theatre Company To Move To Twin Cities
At the end of March, locally nomadic theatre group Spiral Theatre will wander away from Milwaukee, bound for the Minneapolis/St. Paul. The theatre group has restlessly moved across various stages in Milwaukee in recent memor. They have performed a.. more
Jan 26, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
No Milwaukee Date for Yo Majesty
Pollstar and the group's own tour information may report otherwise, but Yo Majesty will not be performing at the Turner Hall Ballroom next Tuesday. I'm guessing I'm not breaking a lot of hearts with that announcement. Though the hip-hop .. more
Jan 26, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!