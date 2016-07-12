Wy'East Pizza
Crisp Crust and Tasty Toppings at Wy’east Pizza
The owners of Wy’east Pizza (5601 W. Vliet St.), Ann Brock and James Durawa, credit their accelerating business to a supportive neighborhood, good word of mouth and, of course, terrific pizza. Crisp and slightly charred, Wy’east Pizza’s art... more
Jul 12, 2016 2:56 PM Emily Patti Short Order
Portland’s Wy’east Pizza Opens in Washington Heights
Wy'east Pizza, a popular pizza truck from Portland, Oregon, is moving toWashington Heights and opening a permanent location at 5601 W. Vliet in the former PapaJoe's Pizza space. Husband and wife co-owners Ann Brock and James Durawa arefrom the .. more
Dec 3, 2014 5:22 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE 3 Comments
Mucca Pazza w/ John the Savage @ Stonefly Brewery
Locals John the Savage, a five piece band with stand up bass, accordion, and a variety of percussion, opened with their punk sailor reels, at times similar in sound to Tom Waits.Next, marching through the crowd, was the Chicago based brigad... more
May 24, 2010 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews