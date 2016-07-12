RSS

Wy'East Pizza

The owners of Wy’east Pizza (5601 W. Vliet St.), Ann Brock and James Durawa, credit their accelerating business to a supportive neighborhood, good word of mouth and, of course, terrific pizza. Crisp and slightly charred, Wy’east Pizza’s art... more

Jul 12, 2016 2:56 PM Short Order

Wy'east Pizza, a popular pizza truck from Portland, Oregon, is moving toWashington Heights and opening a permanent location at 5601 W. Vliet in the former PapaJoe's Pizza space. Husband and wife co-owners Ann Brock and James Durawa arefrom the .. more

Dec 3, 2014 5:22 PM Around MKE 3 Comments

Locals John the Savage, a five piece band with stand up bass, accordion, and a variety of percussion, opened with their punk sailor reels, at times similar in sound to Tom Waits.Next, marching through the crowd, was the Chicago based brigad... more

May 24, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

